Jared Goff: "It's an opportunity to be at your best when your best is required." 

therams.com: The team's success in 2017 may have come as a surprise to many, but that wasn't going to be the case in 2018. How do you feel like you either had to or didn't have to shift your mindset given what the expectations were this year?

Goff: Yeah, I think when we made all these acquisitions, and coming off making the playoffs last year, winning some games — this offseason there was a lot of hype, and rightfully so. But I think we understood that it wasn't going to change anything in the way we approached anything. It wasn't going to change how we went about our daily business or how we practiced or anything. It was just going to change, I believe, the standard that we (???) things at. And the level of intensity we do things at. And just daily, how much more focused and detailed we were.

therams.com: Where do you feel like the offense has grown the most over the course of the season?