Jared Goff on NFC title game: "I think I rely on a lot of the success that I've had, and understand that I didn't do that on accident."

But even with all the challenges the environment will present, as Goff prepares for what will be the biggest postseason game of his young career, he agrees with McVay — the moment likely won't be too big.

"Yeah, I feel the same. Just going to approach it like any other game," Goff said. "Obviously, there's a lot on the line — going to the Super Bowl and everything. But you've got to approach it the same way. Have to treat every game the same way, and throughout the week be the same guy and prepare the same way you have. I think I rely on a lot of the success that I've had and understand that I didn't do that on accident — it's part of my process, and part of what I do routinely."

And while the young QB is attempting to keep it out of the front of his mind, Goff knows a win this week would mean he'll get to play on one of the biggest stages in sports.