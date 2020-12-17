Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 17, 2020 at 08:39 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Rams vs. Jets on Dec. 20.

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) host the New York Jets (0-13) on Sunday, seeking to clinch a playoff berth and maintain control of first place in the NFC West. Kickoff from Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Sunday's game will mark the 15th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles leading the series 10-4. The Rams won the last matchup 9-6 on Nov. 13, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: TBD
  • Color Analyst: TBD
  • Sideline reporters: TBD

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on theRams.com and the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KCBL/1340 AM - Fresno, CA
  • KHTY/970 AM - Bakersfield, CA
  • KWWN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM - Las Vegas, NV
  • ESPN/103.9 FM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
  • KKEA 1420 AM & 92.7 FM – Honolulu, HI

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KMJE/980 AM – Sacramento, CA
  • KENO/1450 AM - Las Vegas, NV
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

