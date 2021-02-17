Josh Reynolds steps up as No. 3 receiver | Free Agent Spotlight

A bigger role in the offense awaited wide receiver Josh Reynolds after the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to the Texans last spring. While Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp handled the bulk of the reps, Reynolds had been viewed by Los Angeles teammates and head coach Sean McVay as a third starter. Though Reynolds had a quiet 2017 rookie season, he emerged from it with 50 catches for 728 yards and six touchdowns over his next two.

In that expanded role in his fourth season, Reynolds posted 52 catches for 618 yards – both career-highs – plus two touchdowns while playing in all 16 regular season games for the fourth-straight year. Those 618 yards were third-most among Rams receivers in 2020. He also recorded at least four catches in seven of those 16 games.

However, with his rookie contract expiring, the former 2017 fourth-round pick is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.

So what's next for the Rams and Reynolds?

The Rams could re-sign the 6-foot-3, 196-pound receiver. If brought back, Reynolds would provide Los Angeles with an experienced and durable big-play threat – see his career average of 12.8 yards per reception through his first four seasons, and the 40-yard touchdown catch against the 49ers in Week 6 as examples. When knee bursitis prevented Kupp from playing in the divisional round of the playoffs against the packers, Reynolds caught three passes for 65 yards.