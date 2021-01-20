Checking in on the Rams' 2020 draft class, end-of-season edition

RB CAM AKERS (ROUND 2, NO. 52 OVERALL)

The 2020 season began with Akers sharing carries with fellow running backs Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson Jr. in a committee backfield. By the end of it, Akers finished as the team's leading rusher.

Despite missing three games due to injury (two with a rib injury, one due to a high ankle sprain), Akers still managed to finish with 145 carries for 625 yards and two touchdowns, plus 11 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown in the passing game in 13 games. His 625 rushing yards edged Henderson by one to end the regular season for most on the team, while his carries edged Henderson by seven for the team lead in that category.

His 2020 season was also highlighted by rushing for 171 yards in a Week 14 win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, a performance that marked the most in a single game by a Rams rookie running back since Jerome Bettis' 212 against the Saints in 1993 and earned Akers NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Akers also had 46 carries for 221 yards and two touchdowns, plus three receptions for 51 yards during the Rams' playoff run.