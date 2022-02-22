Key dates for the Rams' 2022 offseason

The offseason is underway for the Super Bowl LVI-champion Los Angeles Rams. Here are the key dates to keep in mind as they prepare for the 2022 season:
February
- Feb. 22-March 8: Franchise/transition player designation period. Note: The Rams haven't utilized either tag since 2018.
March
- March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
- March 8: The deadline for teams to designate franchise and transition tags ends at 1 p.m. PT.
- March 8-April 20: Teams can host up to 30 non-local, draft-eligible players at their facilities for visits and physical exams, but on-field workouts are not allowed.
- March 8-April 27: Teams can conduct video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players. Maximum of three video or telephone interviews per player; interviews cannot be longer than an hour in length.
- March 14-16: Pre-free agency legal negotiating window – a.k.a. the "legal tampering period" – between teams and agents representing players who will become unrestricted free agents, beginning at 9 a.m. PT March 14 and ending at 12:59:59 p.m. PT March 16. Some of the Rams' notable unrestricted free agents include Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., Austin Corbett, Sony Michel, Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
- March 16: New league year begins at 1 p.m. PT. At this time, teams can execute contracts with other free agents and conduct trades with other teams.
- March 27-30: Annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, during which NFL and team executives will meet to discuss potential rule changes and other topics.
April
- April 18: Start of offseason workout programs for teams with returning head coaches.
- April 20: Deadline for teams to bring in draft-eligible players to their facilities for physical evaluations. Throughout the draft process, NFL clubs are allowed to conduct physical examinations of prospects at team facilities.
- April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets from other teams. Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, kicker Matt Gay and linebacker Troy Reeder are restricted free agents.
- April 27: Deadline for teams to exercise the right of first refusal for restricted free agents. Restricted free agents who receive qualifying offers from their original team have approximately five weeks to entertain offers from other teams. This date is the deadline for their original decide whether they want to match them and retain them, or let them walk and receive compensation based on each player's tender.
- April 27: Deadline for teams to time, test and interview draft-eligible prospects.
- April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
May
- May 6-9 or 13-16: Clubs can hold their three-day rookie minicamps from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the draft.
- May 16: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
- May 23-25: Spring League Meeting, TBA.
June
- June 1: Deadline for prior club to send "June 1 Tender" to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a Qualifying Offer for a Right of First Refusal Only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA's "June 15 Tender" provision.
- June 15: Deadline for clubs to withdraw qualifying offers to RFAs and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting "June 15 Tender" of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player's prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).
- Late June: Rookie Readiness Program to be held at individual clubs.