Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead's pre-free agency press conference: Adjusting roster-building DNA, pillars in team's 'remodel,' and more

Mar 09, 2023 at 02:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams general manager Les Snead held a video conference with local media on Thursday – six days out from the start of free agency and the 2023 NFL league year – offering his thoughts on the team's roster heading into free agency.

Here are some of the top takeaways from that virtual conversation, which you can watch in its entirety below:

Adjusting the DNA of their team-building model

Over the past few years, the Rams have constructed their roster with aggressive moves, whether that be signing established veterans in free agency or trading first-round picks for them.

This year, they won't be going quite as fast, according to Snead.

"Our DNA is to attack and hit the gas, but we're going to hit the breaks a little bit," he said. "That does not change how we'll approach the season, how we approach the day-to-day. But it will definitely change how we approach constructing the roster."

Stafford, Kupp and Donald "weight-bearing walls" of remodel

In January, Snead used the term "remodel" to describe Los Angeles' approach to constructing this year's roster. On Thursday, he expanded on that label and why he doesn't view it as a "rebuild."

"The reason I said remodel, not rebuild, is a player like (quarterback) Matthew Stafford," Snead said. "To me, in a rebuild, you would just bulldoze the house down and begin rebuilding from the ground up. But when you have someone like, Matthew Stafford, players like (wide receiver) Cooper Kupp, (defensive lineman) Aaron Donald, there's some weight-bearing walls there that we still have and we're going to rely on those."

Despite injuries in 2022, no short-term solutions needed to overcome absences

While the Rams endured an unimaginable rash of injuries last season, it isn't expected to impact their approach to free agency.

According to Snead, the recovery timetables of those players won't require L.A. to seek out temporary solutions.

"It may force you to adjust when they get on the practice field and things like that, but at this point in time, it's not adjusting (because), OK, we have an issue going into the season.

Related Content

news

Rams, linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agree to part ways

The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways.

news

Rams re-sign Jake Gervase

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive back Jake Gervase.

news

John Wolford officially signs exclusive rights free agent tender

Rams quarterback John Wolford has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

news

Travin Howard officially signs restricted free agent tender

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Travin Howard has signed his restricted free agent tender.

news

Matt Gay officially signs restricted free agent tender

Rams kicker Matt Gay has signed his restricted free agent tender.

news

Rams sign punter Riley Dixon to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed punter Riley Dixon to a one-year contract.

news

For Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner worth departure from traditional approach to inside linebacker position

Historically, inside linebacker was not a position the Rams invested heavily in over the last five years. But when a player of Bobby Wagner's caliber becomes available, a change in approach is warranted.

news

Bobby Wagner: 'Feels great to be back home'

New Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner discusses his decision to sign with the team and the impact he wants to have on L.A.'s defense.

news

Five things to know about new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year deal. Here are five things you should know about him.

news

Rams agree to terms with LB Bobby Wagner on five-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year contract.

news

2022 NFL Free Agency: Best available at Rams' positions of need, according to experts, as of March 31

With free agency slowing down a bit, theRams.com looks at the top players available, based on what experts are saying are the Rams' biggest needs.

Advertising