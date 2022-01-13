Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Limited edition digital ticket giveaway returns for Rams-Cardinals Wild Card playoff game

Jan 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After offering a free virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) for one of their regular season home games, the Rams will be doing so again for their Wild Card home playoff game against the Cardinals.

All season ticket members who attend Monday night's game (5:15 p.m. pacific time) will receive a commemorative virtual ticket, free of charge. Additionally, all single game buyers and secondary purchasers within the NFL ticketing network (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, StubHub) will receive a separate commemorative virtual ticket, free of charge.

Only one commemorative virtual ticket is available per order/account, regardless of the number of tickets purchased. Only ticket purchasers – not ticket transferees – are eligible to receive one NFT.

Following the game, account holders who attended the game will receive a link via email to redeem their commemorative virtual ticket. Fans will log in to a Ticketmaster account to access their wallet and view the Ticketmaster marketplace. Eligible fans should be notified to claim their commemorative virtual ticket 1-2 days after the game ends.

Additionally, the NFL on Wednesday also launched 100 Road to the Super Bowl NFTs in the marketplace for the 12 teams competing in the Wild Card round. To learn more and check availability, visit nfl.live-nfts.com.

To purchase Rams-Cardinals tickets, click here.

