Longest-tenured Ram Rodger Saffold grateful for first-career playoff win

Not quite finished, Saffold will take the field in the NFC Championship game on Sunday in New Orleans as a member of one of the hottest offensive lines left standing. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Steve Wyche pointed out just how strong the line has been over the last three weeks, reporting that since Week 16 against the Cardinals, the Rams have rushed for 697 yards and allowed just two sacks.

Saffold continued, revisiting a time when his run with the Rams appeared to be coming to an end back in 2014, when his rookie contract was up and he seemed bound to be a Raider.

"There was some back and forth and with the whole thing with Oakland and coming back here — things happen for a reason and I'm glad that I'm able to do it here. This is the team that gave me the chance back in 2010 and here we are."