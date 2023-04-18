Los Angeles Rams are back in the lab at the SoFi Draft Lab

Los Angeles, Calif., April 18, 2023 – The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with SoFi, the digital personal finance company, to gear up for another game-changing NFL Draft as they create the SoFi Draft Lab.

This year, the Draft House becomes the Draft Lab as the Rams get back to the lab using the Draft to build a team that can compete now and into the future. This offseason, the front office is focused on replenishing its Draft capital and improving its long-term salary cap situation, enlisting partner SoFi to help get their money right. Rams General Manager Les Snead, Head Coach Sean McVay, and their teams will spend all three days of the NFL Draft from Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29 at the SoFi Draft Lab, adding to their roster with Draft picks and Undrafted Free Agents as they formulate the 2023 Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have 11 draft picks this year, including three in the top 77.

Continuing their tradition of drafting from a luxury home in the greater Los Angeles region, the Rams will convert a 10,000 square foot home in the San Fernando Valley into their football headquarters known as the SoFi Draft Lab. In addition to the Draft Room where Snead and McVay will make their selections, this open concept property includes a movie theater, putting green, pool, outdoor bar, and fire pit.

"We are excited to build on the success of the past two years and take our Draft headquarters to the next level with the SoFi Draft Lab," said Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "Our ability to deliver a championship team is built around managing our salary cap and cash, so SoFi is the perfect teammate for this moment. SoFi has been an integral partner in the history of the Los Angeles Rams, and what better way to evolve that relationship than to have them help us write our next chapter."

The SoFi Draft Lab infuses science and culture, featuring modern creative executions and experiential displays. The various touchpoints showcase large-scale 3D printed materials including a three-foot replica of SoFi Stadium, two-foot busts of Rams players Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, and an 18" replica of the Rams Super Bowl LVI championship ring. Other innovative techniques throughout the space include the usage of 3D hologram technology that welcomes visitors to the SoFi Draft Lab with immersive animations as well as various LED displays and lighting installations.

As part of their activations at the SoFi Draft Lab, SoFi will have a range of exclusive content and programming featuring Rams current and former players, influencers and other notable personalities.

"SoFi is on a mission to help our over five million members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions and get their money right," said SoFi CMO Lauren Stafford Webb. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the LA Rams to provide our members and fans access to innovative and tech-forward experiences like the SoFi Draft Lab, while also integrating financial education in partnership with the organization."

The SoFi Draft Lab builds on the successful partnership the Rams and SoFi first launched in 2019. Most prominently, SoFi entitles SoFi Stadium where the Rams play their home games, and leading up to Super Bowl LVI the brands collaborated around Penthouse 56 hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi, a luxury hospitality space in Downtown LA. In addition, the Rams and SoFi pioneered new augmented reality technology at SoFi Stadium last year with Rams House AR.

Following the Draft, the SoFi Draft Lab will be open until May 31 as a hospitality space where the Rams will host partners, community groups, celebrities, and suite holders, as well as serve as a backdrop for original content for the Rams and their partners.