Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams run the numbers in "Numbers Game"

Sep 28, 2023 at 08:59 AM

The Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams and Sleep Number, the Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL, debut "Numbers Game," a short film featuring safety and team co-captain ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿ who suffered a season-ending injury in January of 2022. In the film, Fuller narrates the story of his career and "where it all stopped" with his season-ending ankle and hamstring injuries, "but it's also where it began," he says and then chronicles his road to recovery, citing an impressive aggregate of numbers. Fuller recounts everything from the number of his career tackles and assists to the number of weeks of rehab and hours of restorative sleep on his Sleep Number smart bed following his injury. "Recovery is a numbers game," he says in the film, and the numbers add up to his successful recuperation and return to the Rams starting lineup this season. "Numbers Game" demonstrates how individualized sleep on a Sleep Number smart bed helps contribute to better performance on the field, and underscores the fact that 80% of NFL players have a Sleep Number smart bed.

Patrick Campion, Sleep Number VP, Marketing, Planning & Brand Partnerships, said: "We are proud of our work with Jordan and the LA Rams Sports Medicine and Performance staff on his recovery. Great example of how individualizing your sleep on a Sleep Number smart bed elevates your game to the next level and we are very excited to share his story with fans." 

"A good night's sleep is critical for my recovery and my performance," Fuller added. "Over the years, I've grown to realize how much more productive I can be throughout the hours I'm awake if I get the proper amount of rest. When you add Sleep Number to the mix, it's a game changer."

"Jordan's story is one of hard work, resilience and determination and we are grateful to be able to showcase his journey in such an unprecedented way,"  said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince.  "This collaboration with Sleep Number embodies everything we mean when we talk about partnering with purpose.  While the authentic integration of Sleep Number's technology into our recovery process is the foundation, this storytelling gives our fans a unique look into our partnership and the incredible commitment Jordan made to return to the field this season."

Produced by Rams Studios, "Numbers Game" recreates Fuller's compelling story through an inventive combination of live-action and animation created in collaboration with Director Aaron Rolo, known for his filmmaking work in sports and music, including a recent ESPN spot featuring LeBron James for the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals and animated live-music films for Travis Scott's Utopia. The powerful soundtrack for "Numbers Game" is "Vengeance" by Zack Hemsey, who is widely known for his film and TV scores. The film's unique storytelling and sound design bring to life a cascade of numbers, graphically illustrating the significance of rest on health and mental wellness in Fuller's recovery. 

You can watch the film here:

"I loved working with Aaron Rolo, Sleep Number and the Rams to create this film," said Fuller. "They set a clear vision and made it really easy for me to do what needed to be done on camera. I liked it a lot because it was all just me being myself. Everyone was awesome and I was grateful we spent that time together. It's something I'm going to remember for a long, long time." 

Fuller was drafted by the Rams in 2020 and was a starting safety during his rookie season. By 2021, he was voted a team captain for the first time as well as serving as the Rams' on-field defensive signal caller. He was a key contributor to the Rams' 2021 defense which culminated in their Super Bowl LVI win, but Fuller had an injury-shortened 2022 season. His hard work to get healthy, his consistency and commitment to teammates along with exemplary leadership abilities were acknowledged by his fellow players who voted him a captain again this year for the second time. 

C*redits*

Director, Editor, and Animator: Aaron Rolo

Music: Zack Hemsey

Sleep Number

Vice President, Marketing, Planning, and Brand Partnerships:  Patrick Campion

Senior Specialist, Partnerships:  Lindsey Schumer

Senior Director, Public Relations:  Julie Elepano

Los Angeles Rams

Chief Operating Officer:  Kevin Demoff

Chief Marketing Officer:  Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick

Chief Commercial Officer:  Jennifer Prince

Vice President, Brand Strategy:  Lexi VonderLieth

Vice President and General Manager, Rams Studios:  Marissa Daly

Vice President, Marketing Operations:  Margaret Plouffe

Vice President, Corporate Affairs:  Joanna Hunter

Vice President, Legal:  Todd Davis

Senior Director, Partnership Management:  Brittany Ramos

Senior Director, Creative:  Cory Befort

Director, Studios Operations:  Michelle Runch

Director, Video:  Chris Williams

Senior Producer:  Solo Koo

Senior Manager, Brand Strategy:  Rachel Zisman

Senior Manager, Partnership Design:  Cate Howard

Senior Manager, Partnership Management: Jayla Winston

Senior Manager, Marketing Operations:  Brittany Cipolla

Manager, Studio Operations:  Melissa Park

Manager, Player Partnerships:  Emma McVay

Photography Lead:  Brevin Townsell

Photographer:  Travis Ellison

Motion Graphics Designer:  Jake Dunn

Coordinator, Brand Strategy:  Tiras Holifield

Coordinator, Studio Operations:  Danielle Mandel

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams, Snapchat & Princess Cruises launch augmented reality experience at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams, Princess Cruises and Snapchat are making a splash this season with a new augmented reality experience at SoFi Stadium.
news

Know before you go: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, September 17 at 1:05 p.m. PT in an NFC West divisional showdown.
news

Los Angeles Rams & Born X Raised announce capsule collection in anticipation of 2023 home opener

Rams x Born X Raised Capsule Collection will be available for purchase online at RamsFanShop.com and BornXRaised.com on Friday, September 15 at Noon PT.
news

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Preseason Week 3 matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Broncos Week 3 preseason game on Saturday, August 26, 2023. 
news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m. PT in their final home preseason game of 2023.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen, and live stream 2023 Preseason Week 1 matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Chargers Week 1 preseason game on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Los Angeles Chargers this Saturday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT in their preseason kickoff game.
news

Rams and Pechanga Resort Casino team to give fans chance to forecast games & win prizes, powered by Tally Technology Group

Fans can register to play at therams.com/pickem 
news

'LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad' returns for third season  

The first episode premieres Sunday, August 6th at 6:30pm PT on ABC7 Los Angeles.
news

Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine from July 25 – August 8

This year's Training Camp will feature 7 practices that are free and open to the public. Fans must register to attend Training Camp at therams.com/trainingcamp.
news

Los Angeles Rams announce Training Camp schedule at UC Irvine

The Los Angeles Rams will host their 2023 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, at the University of California, Irvine from July 25 – August 8. 
Advertising