Los Angeles Rams run the numbers in "Numbers Game"

The Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams and Sleep Number, the Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL, debut "Numbers Game," a short film featuring safety and team co-captain ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿ who suffered a season-ending injury in January of 2022. In the film, Fuller narrates the story of his career and "where it all stopped" with his season-ending ankle and hamstring injuries, "but it's also where it began," he says and then chronicles his road to recovery, citing an impressive aggregate of numbers. Fuller recounts everything from the number of his career tackles and assists to the number of weeks of rehab and hours of restorative sleep on his Sleep Number smart bed following his injury. "Recovery is a numbers game," he says in the film, and the numbers add up to his successful recuperation and return to the Rams starting lineup this season. "Numbers Game" demonstrates how individualized sleep on a Sleep Number smart bed helps contribute to better performance on the field, and underscores the fact that 80% of NFL players have a Sleep Number smart bed.

Patrick Campion, Sleep Number VP, Marketing, Planning & Brand Partnerships, said: "We are proud of our work with Jordan and the LA Rams Sports Medicine and Performance staff on his recovery. Great example of how individualizing your sleep on a Sleep Number smart bed elevates your game to the next level and we are very excited to share his story with fans."

"A good night's sleep is critical for my recovery and my performance," Fuller added. "Over the years, I've grown to realize how much more productive I can be throughout the hours I'm awake if I get the proper amount of rest. When you add Sleep Number to the mix, it's a game changer."

"Jordan's story is one of hard work, resilience and determination and we are grateful to be able to showcase his journey in such an unprecedented way," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "This collaboration with Sleep Number embodies everything we mean when we talk about partnering with purpose. While the authentic integration of Sleep Number's technology into our recovery process is the foundation, this storytelling gives our fans a unique look into our partnership and the incredible commitment Jordan made to return to the field this season."

Produced by Rams Studios, "Numbers Game" recreates Fuller's compelling story through an inventive combination of live-action and animation created in collaboration with Director Aaron Rolo, known for his filmmaking work in sports and music, including a recent ESPN spot featuring LeBron James for the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals and animated live-music films for Travis Scott's Utopia. The powerful soundtrack for "Numbers Game" is "Vengeance" by Zack Hemsey, who is widely known for his film and TV scores. The film's unique storytelling and sound design bring to life a cascade of numbers, graphically illustrating the significance of rest on health and mental wellness in Fuller's recovery.