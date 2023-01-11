Los Angeles Rams and LAVA team to enhance fan engagement

The Los Angeles Rams and LAVA are partnering to power real-time fan engagement for fans around the globe, including at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Powered by its unique real-time AI data activation technology, LAVA will enable the Rams to engage, influence, and delight fans 'in the moment' — in-person or in-digital.

The Rams will integrate LAVA into their fan engagement through sponsorship activations, event operations, and premium service. Leveraging SoFi Stadium's WiFi-6 network, LAVA and the Rams will upgrade the digital fabric that underpins how the team engages with fans on gamedays, including through real-time fan engagement.

"We are pleased to team with LAVA to bring our fans closer to the team," said Skarpi Hedinsson, Los Angeles Rams CTO. "LAVA's technology will allow us to create more customized experiences at SoFi Stadium, across Southern California, and across the world."

"The Rams have an amazing opportunity to use real-time data to unlock innovative fan experiences for fans around the world, in-person and in-digital, matching the incredible physical experience of being at a Rams game," said Wen Miao, LAVA's chief executive officer. "The LAVA team is thrilled to collaborate with the Rams to create personalized, differentiated fan experiences that are punctuated with moments that really matter."

The multi-year agreement signed with the Los Angeles Rams includes LAVA's Realtime Data Experience™ platform, which defines a new standard in premium service and brand engagement experiences. By integrating every customer system in real time, LAVA will help the Rams create unparalleled experiences orchestrated across membership, ticketing, sponsorship, and premium service business functions.