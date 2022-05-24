Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams announce New Zealand as new international home marketing area

May 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

Under the leadership of the International Committee, the NFL announced today the Los Angeles Rams will add New Zealand as their fourth International Home Marketing Area (IHMA). With the expansion of the program, New Zealand will join Australia, China and Mexico as a Rams' IHMA.

The Rams will have the ability to market in New Zealand for at least a five-year term, during which the team can pursue activities that are consistent with what they are doing domestically in Los Angeles. This includes in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market.

The International HMA initiative grants NFL clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally. As part of Tuesday's announcement, the NFL announced that four new IHMAs have been approved. The expanded program now includes 19 teams with access to 30 IHMAs across 10 different countries.

Since the IHMA program launched in January, the Rams have leveraged digital programming and platforms to engage fans abroad more deeply with the team. During the 2021 NFL Playoffs and their Super Bowl LVI victory at SoFi Stadium, the Rams hosted watch parties in Australia, China and Mexico.

The Rams also have provided fans in Mexico with opportunities to win Super Bowl LVI tickets, autographed memorabilia, merchandise and other exclusive prizes through a Super Bowl LVI Sweepstakes and interactive games such as Rams Pick'em and Digital Lotería. In Australia, Rams fans can follow Los Angeles Rams on Facebook to keep up with the latest information and Australia-specific content. In China, the Rams launched a Weibo account in 2017 and on Douyin in 2021 and continues to deliver content on both platforms for their Chinese fans.

Related Content

news

Rams release official 2022 schedule

The Los Angeles Rams have released their official 2022 schedule.

news

Rams to open 2022 season at home vs. Bills in NFL Kickoff Game

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 home and season-opener will be against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 in this year's NFL Kickoff Game.

news

Rams 2022 schedule coming May 12

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams and the rest of the NFL will know their 2022 schedule on May 12.

news

Rams to host Broncos on Christmas Day 2022 on CBS and Nickelodeon

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. pacific time on CBS and Nickelodeon.

news

Select Rams games could be unveiled prior to full 2022 schedule release

While the Rams' complete 2022 schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, there's a chance one or more of their games could be announced by League broadcast partners between now and 5 p.m. pacific time Thursday.

news

2022 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams Rocket Mortgage Draft House goes Hollywood

The Los Angeles Rams will draft from a luxury home in the Hollywood Hills, fans can win opportunity to be GM for the Day at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House in May 2022

news

Rams Mobile App receives nomination for Webby Award

From now until April 21st, Rams fans can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com

news

Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams announce 11-stop Vince Lombardi Trophy Tour

Fans can visit TheRams.com/trophytour for more information

news

Place suite deposit now for first opportunity to purchase rentals for specific 2022 Rams home game(s) once schedule is released

Want to get the first opportunity to purchase a suite rental(s) when the Rams go on sale with 2022 rentals? Placing a deposit now can get you that privilege.

news

Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Artis Twyman

In the fourth and final installment of a series for Black History Month, theRams.com spotlights Rams Vice President of Communications Artis Twyman.

Advertising