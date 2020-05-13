Los Angeles Rams unveil new uniforms

Design highlights include a gradient on the royal jersey's numbers and pant stripe to honor the horn's color evolution over time from white to yellow, as well as a unique reflective application on the numbers and pant stripes of both the royal and bone uniforms. Both jerseys feature front patches, with a Rams wordmark logo on the royal jersey and three-stacked Los Angeles Rams wordmark on the bone jersey. In addition, there is a back-neck tag showcasing the 'L.A.' monogram logo balanced with the rams head logo inside the neckline.

The Rams will introduce the uniforms through unique, virtual experiences providing an opportunity for fans to engage with the new look. The Rams are unveiling their uniforms through a custom-created Snapchat augmented reality Lens, featuring the ability to trigger players into action. The AR uniform reveal is a first for any NFL team, and for Snapchat.In addition, the team has collaborated with EA Sports' Madden NFL franchise to offer a sneak peek of the uniforms in action. The uniforms will come to life through in-game renders of Rams players showing off the new look. Fans also will see the uniforms highlighted at SoFi Stadium through interactive content on Instagram.