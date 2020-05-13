Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams unveil new uniforms

May 13, 2020 at 08:17 AM

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to open SoFi Stadium this fall, they usher in this next era with the launch of their new uniforms. The Rams are introducing three uniform combinations that draw inspiration from their history and their hometown of Los Angeles.

"SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative as our new home," said Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff. "Our new uniforms preserve the storied legacy of the Rams with the horns at the heart of the design, while introducing vibrant colors and groundbreaking materials. We are proud to unveil a modern look for our players to wear as we begin this exciting new era for the Los Angeles Rams."

Honoring the team's legacy, the iconic ram's horn remains the focal point of the new look. Reminiscent of the original 1948 "golden-horn helmet," the first NFL helmet to feature an emblem, this new helmet features vibrant colors, a metallic finish, and an evolved horn shape. This modern take on the horns brings the horns forward into the next era of Rams football. This horn also appears on the team's capped sleeves.

From design to color to fabrication, the Rams collaborated with Nike Global Identity Group and the National Football League. The color uniform includes a monochromatic look of a vibrant, royal blue, as well as a set featuring the royal jersey paired with a yellow pant. The lighter uniform introduces a first-of-its-kind color called Bone, which reflects the color of an actual Rams horn and the beaches of Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Full details of the new uniform

We've unveiled our new uniforms! Click through to see our new threads for 2020.

Front_FLAT_Royal
1 / 20
Side_Bone
2 / 20
Royal_Number_Detail
3 / 20
JL1_0114
4 / 20
RAMS_Royal_Back
5 / 20
Bone_Number_Detail
6 / 20
JL1_0212
7 / 20
Action_Bone
8 / 20
Side_Royal
9 / 20
JL1_0500
10 / 20
JL1_0152
11 / 20
JL1_0414
12 / 20
JL1_0224_1
13 / 20
JL1_0546
14 / 20
Full_Royal
15 / 20
JL1_0088
16 / 20
JL1_0178
17 / 20
JL1_0434
18 / 20
JL1_0085
19 / 20
JL1_0417
20 / 20
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Design highlights include a gradient on the royal jersey's numbers and pant stripe to honor the horn's color evolution over time from white to yellow, as well as a unique reflective application on the numbers and pant stripes of both the royal and bone uniforms. Both jerseys feature front patches, with a Rams wordmark logo on the royal jersey and three-stacked Los Angeles Rams wordmark on the bone jersey. In addition, there is a back-neck tag showcasing the 'L.A.' monogram logo balanced with the rams head logo inside the neckline.

The Rams will introduce the uniforms through unique, virtual experiences providing an opportunity for fans to engage with the new look. The Rams are unveiling their uniforms through a custom-created Snapchat augmented reality Lens, featuring the ability to trigger players into action. The AR uniform reveal is a first for any NFL team, and for Snapchat.In addition, the team has collaborated with EA Sports' Madden NFL franchise to offer a sneak peek of the uniforms in action. The uniforms will come to life through in-game renders of Rams players showing off the new look. Fans also will see the uniforms highlighted at SoFi Stadium through interactive content on Instagram.

Timed to the launch, the Rams are surprising more than 5,000 members of the Los Angeles community with new Rams "LA Together" t-shirts, which feature elements of the new jerseys, as a thank you for their dedication to the community. The Rams gifted first responders and healthcare workers from Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department as well as students from Los Angeles Unified School District. Additionally, the Rams are surprising each of the Watts Rams youth football players with sweatshirts inspired by the new jerseys.

Related Content

news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff's letter to Season Ticket Members

Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff writes a letter to Season Ticket Members detailing team goals for the 2023 season and game plan for the future.

news

Los Angeles Rams & Bank of America team up to provide paid fellowship program for formerly incarcerated young adults

Short Film "Redefined" created by Rams Studios in Collaboration with Bank of America and Anti-Recidivism Coalition, spotlights Fellows Juan Camacho and Kenzo Sohoue .

news

Rams team up with industry leader Kraft Analytics Group to accelerate data & analytics capabilities

The Los Angeles Rams and Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR), announced a multi-year agreement to innovate in data and analytics to better capture, understand and engage fans and partners, both in the Los Angeles market and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Rams & GALLERY DEPT. announce limited-edition capsule collection

Rams x GALLERY DEPT. Capsule Collection will be available for purchase online at RamsFanShop.com and GalleryDept.com on Friday, March 3 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

news

ARTICLE: Rams host Season Ticket Member Combine at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams on Saturday hosted a combine event exclusively for Season Ticket Members.

news

2023 Suite Rental Deposits now available

Looking to secure priority access to your desired game, location and price point for your premium Rams home gameday experience in 2023? You can now do so via a fully-refundable suite rental deposit. Details here.

news

Los Angeles Rams and LAVA team to enhance fan engagement

LAVA's Realtime Data Experience™ platform enables the Rams to enhance the fan experience at SoFi Stadium—and beyond.

news

Rams' 2023 road opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face on the road for the 2023 regular season, presented by Hilton.

news

Rams' 2023 opponents finalized

A look at the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, presented by Hilton.

news

Rams' 2023 home opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face at home at SoFi Stadium in 2023.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen to, and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Advertising