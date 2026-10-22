Matthew Stafford: 'Been a part of these times before, and I think that's where my role becomes more important'

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been here before in his career, especially in recent seasons with the Rams.

The team enters Week 7 with a 2-4 overall record and multiple key contributors on Injured Reserve due to injuries sustained last Sunday against the Cardinals.

His mindset?

Personally doing what he can to ensure that when those teammates come back, they're returning to meaningful circumstances.

"I don't want to group everybody in the same way," Stafford said, when asked about the plethora of injuries the Rams have had recently. "I've just been a part of these times before and I think that's when my role becomes even more important. As a leader, as somebody that can try and help steady the ship for us and make sure that I'm doing my part to do everything that I can to help us win football games, it becomes even more important."

Stafford has already been doing his part over the last three weeks, leading go-ahead scoring drives that have put Los Angeles in a position to win those games. While he's had plays he's wanted back in recent weeks, the inability to take a lead (blocked field goal attempt in overtime in Week 5) or preserve it (Cardinals' game-winning drive Sunday) did not fall on his shoulders.

In 2024, the Rams rallied to finish 10-7 and clinch a playoff berth after starting the season 1-4. In 2023, they were 3-6 at their bye week, then rallied to win seven of their final eight games to reach the postseason as a wild card team – in large part because of the way Stafford played down that stretch.

While there is historical evidence of turnarounds, and a roster filled with players who were part of those experiences, the uniqueness of each game and season doesn't always make it applicable to draw upon them. To that end, Stafford emphasized a present mindset over getting too caught up in the bigger picture.

"Every year is different, every game is different," Stafford said. "You can't sit there and go, 'Because we did X, we're going to do Y,' but we obviously know what it takes to win football games. We have enough guys on this roster that know what it takes to win and that starts today."

Stafford's even-keeled demeanor has been a calling card of his leadership style, especially since arriving in Los Angeles. So has putting more on his plate to help his teammates play freer on gamedays.

No matter how much responsibility he already bears, he wants to take on more – and it's a promise he's made to those injured teammates.