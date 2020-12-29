Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Goff's thumb surgery successful, Henderson to IR, "possibility" for Akers to be back this week

Dec 28, 2020 at 06:59 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Jared Goff underwent successful surgery on his broken right thumb Monday morning, with Goff getting "some screws put in."

"Just really stabilizing that joint is probably the best way that I can articulate it," McVay said during a video conference Monday night, when asked about the specifics of the procedure.

Although Goff will not play against the Cardinals this weekendJohn Wolford will start in his place – Goff is expected to be available if the Rams reach the playoffs.

"He actually should be available, if we're able to handle business, for the playoffs. Which is pretty amazing," McVay said during a video conference with reporters.

Goff ended up popping his thumb back into place after the injury occurred in Sunday's game against the Seahawks. McVay said that while Goff "would've wanted to do everything in his power to play this week," the Rams decided late last night that surgery was the best option after Goff consulted with his family and his agent and based on the advice of team medical personnel.

"You've got to make sure that sometimes you help paint a picture of why this is the smart thing for the longevity of your career and not just be so short-sighted," McVay said.

Rookie Bryce Perkins is slated to back up Wolford, but McVay also said the Rams plan on re-signing Blake Bortles – Goff's backup last year – for contingency depth at the position.

"John's done a great job preparing himself all year," McVay said. "You watch and the way that he's worked at it, I know there's confidence from coaches and teammates and guys will need to rally around him. But we're excited about the opportunity John will have to lead the offense this week."

Among other injury updates, McVay said running back Darrell Henderson Jr. will be placed on injured reserve after sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Seahawks.

"It's something that's likely going to need to get fixed," said McVay, who mentioned rookie Xavier Jones will be asked to step up with Henderson out for Sunday's game and "potentially Raymond Calais."

At the same time, "there's a possibility" of running back Cam Akers – who missed the Seahawks game with a high ankle sprain – being available this week.

Additionally, McVay said the plan is for offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth to return to practice this week with a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster. The Rams are targeting him being available next week if they can clinch a playoff spot.

McVay also said offensive lineman Rob Havenstein "had a little bit of a stinger" yesterday against the Seahawks, "but it wasn't anything concussion-wise. Nothing that should restrict him moving forward into this week."

