Jared Goff undergoes thumb surgery, out for Sunday's game vs. Cardinals

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Monday night that quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery to repair a broken right thumb sustained in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will be out for this week's game against the Cardinals.

Goff sustained the thumb injury in the final seconds of the third quarter after his right (throwing) hand hit Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa's helmet as he followed through on a pass attempt. Goff later popped his thumb back into place and managed to finish the game.

John Wolford will start against the Cardinals on Sunday in Goff's place.