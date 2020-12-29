Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jared Goff undergoes thumb surgery, out for Sunday's game vs. Cardinals

Dec 28, 2020 at 05:32 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Monday night that quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery to repair a broken right thumb sustained in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will be out for this week's game against the Cardinals.

Goff sustained the thumb injury in the final seconds of the third quarter after his right (throwing) hand hit Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa's helmet as he followed through on a pass attempt. Goff later popped his thumb back into place and managed to finish the game.

John Wolford will start against the Cardinals on Sunday in Goff's place.

More to come on theRams.com from this developing story.

Related Content

news

McVay: Goff's thumb surgery successful, Henderson to IR, "possibility" for Akers to be back this week

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the statuses of quarterback Jared Goff, running backs Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers, and offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein. 
news

Cam Akers out for Sunday's Week 16 game at Seahawks with high ankle sprain

Rams running back Cam Akers sustained a high ankle sprain against the Jets and will miss at least this week's game against the Seahawks as a result. 
news

McVay: "Would be very surprised" if Micah Kiser is able to play Sunday against 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on linebacker Micah Kiser and tight end Tyler Higbee as the team begins preparing for Sunday's Week 12 home game against the 49ers. 
news

Andrew Whitworth's knee injury not season-ending, but will put him on injured reserve

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's knee injury, as well as the status of safety Taylor Rapp (knee) and kicker Kai Forbath (ankle). 
news

McVay: Plan is for Jordan Fuller "to be ready to roll," A'Shawn Robinson expected to make Rams debut vs. Seahawks

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on rookie safety Jordan Fuller and discusses defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's anticipated debut heading into Week 10. 
news

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. "is good," Jalen Ramsey "feeling better"

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the statuses of running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey heading into the bye week. 
news

McVay: Terrell Burgess out for remainder of 2020 season with broken ankle

Rams safety Terrell Burgess will miss the remainder of his rookie season after sustaining a broken ankle against the Bears in Week 7, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday. 
news

McVay expects Tyler Higbee and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be able to play Monday night vs. Bears

Rams head coach Sean McVay updates the status of tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) after they appeared on the Week 7 injury report.
news

McVay: Short-term IR for Jordan Fuller, surgery for Ogbo Okoronkwo

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo's injuries.
news

McVay "hopeful" Micah Kiser will play this week against 49ers, expects more clarity on Jordan Fuller and Obo Okoronkwo on Wednesday

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides updates on the statuses of linebacker Micah Kiser, safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Obo Okoronkwo heading into Week 6. 
news

McVay: Micah Kiser day-to-day after sustaining "minor" strains in groin and pec against Giants

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on linebacker Micah Kiser, linebacker Kenny Young and offensive lineman Bobby Evans who each sustained injuries coming out of Sunday's game against the Giants. 

Advertising