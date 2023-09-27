McVay: 'The hope' is Week 5 return for Cooper Kupp

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Asked Wednesday if he anticipates wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) coming off of Injured Reserve (IR) next week against the Eagles, Rams head coach Sean McVay said "that's the hope."

Placed on IR prior to the Rams' regular season-opener against the Seahawks, Kupp has missed each of Los Angeles' first three games this season and is eligible to return after L.A.'s Week 4 road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

His placement on IR followed what McVay said was a setback with his hamstring injury. Kupp later went to Minnesota to visit a specialist to get to the bottom of the soft tissue issues he was experiencing.

McVay said Kupp is "progressing," but emphasized the Rams are aiming for return to performance, and not simply return to play, for Kupp.

"He's progressing, he's doing a good job, but I don't want to pigeonhole myself into (saying Kupp will play Week 5)," McVay said. "He's ramping up his workload. He's doing a great job with (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group. But when you're talking about returning to performance and returning to play, those are different things. And we want him to be able to return to performance at the level that he's capable of. And so we're continuing to take it a day at a time. I know he's doing everything in his power to be able to get himself ready to go and get out there with his teammates and hopefully next week will represent that."

If Kupp does return in Week 5, it would mark his first regular season action since Week 10 of the 2022 season.