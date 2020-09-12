Meet the Rams first-ever female Strength and Conditioning Coach: Chelsea Romero

How has this process been for you?

Last year was a little crazy. I was four weeks postpartum. Having my baby boy last year was crazy. I was friggin' pumping in the meeting rooms every two hours, so I wasn't as present because I was constantly having to pump. I'm actually still breastfeeding, so it's been crazy since my son's 14 months now.

I actually worked at UC Irvine. (UC Irvine is where the Rams held Training Camp the last four years.) I was only there about five, six months. And my boss at the time, was like, 'The Head Strength Coach for the LA Rams is actually coming out to look at the weight room. Just a heads up.' I was like, okay, cool. I already knew who he was. Ted Rath (Former Rams Director of Strength Training & Performance) used to work in Detroit. I'm a big Notre Dame Football fan and he coached some Notre Dame football players at Detroit.

I introduced myself immediately. 'I'm Chelsea. I work here, but I have nothing going on in the summer. It's really slow for me, and I would love to do anything to help you guys. I will work for free.' We started talking football, Notre Dame football like 'Oh, you trained Golden Tate, TJ Jones.' and he was like, okay, how about you send me your resume? And then I think he actually called me that night or the next day. He was like, we'd love to have you for camp. I was just kind of an extra set of hands at first. I was the training camp intern, the summer of 2017. And so, that's kind of how it started. I just worked my butt off that first year.