New food and beverage, entry process, fan zones and signage coming to SoFi Stadium for 2022 gamedays

The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching, with the Rams opening against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, September 8.

A new season also brings new enhancements to the overall gameday experience at the Rams House, including new fan zones, new food and beverage options, a more efficient ticket scanning and security screening process, pregame tailgate, as well as improved signage.

Rams gamedays will be even more fun this season with the addition of two new fan activation areas.

The Rams Land Kids Zone, which is located at the Level 6 North Plaza between entries 1 and 2, is best for ages 2-10 and includes a soft play area with a slide and foam pit, tumbling space, a Rams House reading nook, bench press kids edition and a vertical leap, as well as appearances pregame from Rampage and Cheer. A waiver is required to participate, and it will be open from the time gates open through the end of halftime.

There is also Ramp'd Up, located in the middle of Upper American Airlines Plaza where fans can get their face painted and hair decorated at one of four bespoke stations by professional artists, create a gameday button choosing from one of six gamedays designs at the Button Bar – all of which is complementary. A waiver is required to participate in the face painting. Ramp'd Up will be open from the time gates will be open through kickoff.

Additionally, SoFi Stadium partnered with Jon and Vinny to refresh its LA Eats menu for the upcoming season to introduce fresh, new menu items based on fan feedback from last season. These items, which will be available on Sept. 8, include a return to the classic cheeseburger with fries, a loaded pastrami sandwich, deluxe beef barbacoa or chicken tinga nachos, pastrami cheese fries, beef barbacoa or chicken tinga tacos, new vegan and vegetarian options, and more. The find out where to find these and other items, visit https://www.sofistadium.com/dining-guide/.

In addition to the changes to the concession stands, the Patio Club food & beverage experience will be enhanced this season.

The two hot carts in the front of the club will be mimicked in the East and West club. One cart will feature tacos, esquites and agua frescas while the second cart will feature a couple slider options. The two markets in each patio club will also see an increase in variety this season and have added a hot carved meat area.