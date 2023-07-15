Newcomer update: Jason Taylor II

What's Next: Earning a role in the safety rotation. Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp departed in free agency, but Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake and Richard LeCounte all return. There are snaps to be earned with Scott and Rapp gone, and former sixth-round pick Fuller's own emergence – as well as Scott's, when he was in Los Angeles – show it's possible for a player to carve out a role in this group regardless of where they were selected in the draft.

Quotable: "It's actually just about really the rookies on the team and us building them and letting them grow. We got a bunch of receptive guys. I love that. A lot of guys really getting what you thought they would be from an evaluation standpoint, from the coach's livelihood and really getting really good information from our scouts and what they were before they got to us and it's really helping us coach these guys now. You just kind of love that, you go with that process. But it's really unique here, particularly with this year with this football team, so it's kind of fun." – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris the team's May 31 OTA, on his impressions of the defensive rookies so far