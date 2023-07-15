Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Jason Taylor II

Jul 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie safety Jason Taylor II.

230715_NewcomerUpdateTaylor_16x9

How He Got Here: The Rams used their 13th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Taylor, taking him 234th overall in the seventh round.

What's Next: Earning a role in the safety rotation. Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp departed in free agency, but Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake and Richard LeCounte all return. There are snaps to be earned with Scott and Rapp gone, and former sixth-round pick Fuller's own emergence – as well as Scott's, when he was in Los Angeles – show it's possible for a player to carve out a role in this group regardless of where they were selected in the draft.

Bet You Didn't Know: According to his Oklahoma State bio, Taylor "made several highlight-reel, game-changing plays in his career that made the difference in one-possession games." That included "a game-sealing fourth quarter interception at Baylor other game-changing interceptions against Iowa State, Oklahoma and West Virginia." He also recovered an Oklahoma fumble inside OSU's five-yard line in that game.

Quotable: "It's actually just about really the rookies on the team and us building them and letting them grow. We got a bunch of receptive guys. I love that. A lot of guys really getting what you thought they would be from an evaluation standpoint, from the coach's livelihood and really getting really good information from our scouts and what they were before they got to us and it's really helping us coach these guys now. You just kind of love that, you go with that process. But it's really unique here, particularly with this year with this football team, so it's kind of fun." – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris the team's May 31 OTA, on his impressions of the defensive rookies so far

Related Content

news

Newcomer update: Ethan Evans

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie punter Ethan Evans.

news

Newcomer update: Zach Evans

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie running back Zach Evans.

news

Newcomer update: Ochaun Mathis

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis.

news

Newcomer update: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

news

Newcomer update: Puka Nacua

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua.

news

El receptor novato de los Rams Puka Nacua destaca en las actividades de equipo

Receptor novato de los Rams de Los Ángeles Puka Nacua quizás solo haya tenido el libro de jugadas de los Rams por tres semanas, pero se ha ganado la reputación de ser un rápido aprendiz.

news

Newcomer update: Davis Allen

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie tight end Davis Allen.

news

Newcomer update: Warren McClendon Jr.

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr.

news

Cooper Kupp "se encuentra muy bien" mientras continúa su rehabilitación de tobillo

Receptor de los Rams de Los Ángeles lo dejó claro el pasado martes: él quería volver de su lesión de tobillo la temporada pasada.

news

Offseason position reset: Linebacker

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' linebacker room.

news

Derion Kendrick cuaja una buena primavera a la vista de preparar un gran segunda temporada para los Rams

Incluso en los primeros entrenamientos, el cornerback de los Rams de Los Ángeles Derion Kendrick entrenó como alguien que tuviera claro que tiene un papel protagonista en la que va a ser su segunda temporada.

Advertising