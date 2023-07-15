Newcomer update: Jason Taylor II

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp starting up in late July, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is rookie safety Jason Taylor II.
How He Got Here: The Rams used their 13th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Taylor, taking him 234th overall in the seventh round.
What's Next: Earning a role in the safety rotation. Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp departed in free agency, but Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake and Richard LeCounte all return. There are snaps to be earned with Scott and Rapp gone, and former sixth-round pick Fuller's own emergence – as well as Scott's, when he was in Los Angeles – show it's possible for a player to carve out a role in this group regardless of where they were selected in the draft.
Bet You Didn't Know: According to his Oklahoma State bio, Taylor "made several highlight-reel, game-changing plays in his career that made the difference in one-possession games." That included "a game-sealing fourth quarter interception at Baylor other game-changing interceptions against Iowa State, Oklahoma and West Virginia." He also recovered an Oklahoma fumble inside OSU's five-yard line in that game.
Quotable: "It's actually just about really the rookies on the team and us building them and letting them grow. We got a bunch of receptive guys. I love that. A lot of guys really getting what you thought they would be from an evaluation standpoint, from the coach's livelihood and really getting really good information from our scouts and what they were before they got to us and it's really helping us coach these guys now. You just kind of love that, you go with that process. But it's really unique here, particularly with this year with this football team, so it's kind of fun." – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris the team's May 31 OTA, on his impressions of the defensive rookies so far