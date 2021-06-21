Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

NFL.com's Gil Brandt: Stafford-Kupp among 10 most exciting new quarterback-wide receiver combos for 2021 season

Jun 21, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Reflecting on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' impact in 2020, his first season partnering with quarterback Josh Allen, NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt went about ranking the top 10 new quarterback-wide receiver combos heading into the 2021 season.

Coming in at No. 10: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

"Of the two of (Robert Woods and Kupp), I have an especially positive inkling about Kupp to thrive as the passing attack bounces back from a relatively down year; just take a gander at this nifty practice-field connection between the two," Brandt wrote as part of his analysis.

The selection makes sense based on the handful of highlights coming out of organized team activities showing that chemistry. Stafford had an impressive deep completion down the right sideline to Kupp in team drills during one of the sessions open to the media and later connected with him on a touchdown pass inside the 20-yard line.

"(Kupp is) one of the smartest guys I've played with," Stafford said during a June 9 video conference. "His understanding of this offense and what defenses are trying to do is pretty special."

