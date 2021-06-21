NFL.com's Gil Brandt: Stafford-Kupp among 10 most exciting new quarterback-wide receiver combos for 2021 season

Reflecting on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' impact in 2020, his first season partnering with quarterback Josh Allen, NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt went about ranking the top 10 new quarterback-wide receiver combos heading into the 2021 season.

Coming in at No. 10: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

"Of the two of (Robert Woods and Kupp), I have an especially positive inkling about Kupp to thrive as the passing attack bounces back from a relatively down year; just take a gander at this nifty practice-field connection between the two," Brandt wrote as part of his analysis.