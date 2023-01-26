Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

NFL.com: Van Jefferson was Rams' unsung hero of 2022 season

Jan 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

This time of year is when end-of-season honors are handed out. Given the selective nature and criteria, not everyone can be recognized, of course, which is why there are exercises like the one NFL.com's Nick Shook did recognizing each team's unsung hero of the 2022 season.

For the Rams, Shook chose wide receiver Van Jefferson, given how Jefferson capitalized on his opportunities once healthy as that position room dealt with injuries.

"With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson going down at various points in the season, Ben Skowronek and Jefferson (who missed the first portion of the season with a knee injury of his own) were ultimately left as Los Angeles' top options at receiver," Shook wrote. "Jefferson capitalized, starting in every game in Weeks 13-18 and consistently producing at a level that was respectable, especially considering how short-handed the Rams' offense was in the final months of the season. Jefferson's numbers didn't come close to his career-best marks of 2021, but whenever the person playing quarterback for the Rams (with Baker Mayfield being the last of the replacements for injured starter Matthew Stafford) needed a receiver to target, Jefferson usually came through."

During that aforementioned six-game stretch, Jefferson produced 15 catches for 272 yards and one touchdown, with that touchdown being the game-winner against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football and the first game-winner of Jefferson's career – at any level of football he's played.

Overall, Jefferson recorded 24 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games (nine starts) in 2022.

