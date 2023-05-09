Get to know Georgia OT Warren McClendon Jr. | Pick 174

1) You shall not pass (rush)

McClendon did not allow a sack across each of the last two seasons.

2) Immediate impact

The Football Writers Association of America named McClendon to its Freshman All-America Team in 2020 for his performance as a starter at right tackle in 9 of 10 games that season. He played 86 percent of Georgia's regular season offensive snaps.

3) Another captain

A team captain for Georgia's games against South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech, McClendon is one 2023 Rams draft picks (out of 14 total) with captain experience.

4) Football is family

McClendon is the nephew of Willie McClendon, an All-SEC Tailback at Georgia from 1976-78. Additionally, he is a cousin to Bryan McClendon, whom the Bulldogs recently hired as their pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

5) Former hooper