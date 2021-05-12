Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams release official 2021 schedule

May 12, 2021 at 04:45 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams' official 2021 schedule is out, headlined by opening the season and their regular season home schedule against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 before hosting Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

Later in the season, Jared Goff and Michael Brockers come back to LA when the Detroit Lions visit SoFi Stadium in Week 7 before LA hosts defending NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. The Rams close their home schedule against division rivals Seattle and San Francisco in Weeks 15 and 18.

Fans can be there at SoFi Stadium by visiting www.therams.com/tickets. And be sure to tune in to NFL Network at 5 p.m. PT for the full 2021 NFL schedule release.

Here's the Rams' complete 2021 preseason and regular season slates. Note: This year marks the first time in NFL history that teams will play 17 regular season games.

Preseason (exact dates and kickoff times still TBD, but all games will be televised on Rams Preseason flagship KABC)

Regular season (all kickoff times pacific time)

  • Week 1, Sept. 12: Chicago Bears | 5:20 p.m. | NBC – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 2, Sept. 19: at Indianapolis Colts | 10:00 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 3, Sept. 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 4, Oct. 3: Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 5, Oct. 7: at Seattle Seahawks (Thu) | 5:20 p.m. | FOX/NFL Network/Amazon #
  • Week 6, Oct. 17: at New York Giants | 10:00 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 7, Oct. 24: Detroit Lions | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 8, Oct. 31: at Houston Texans | 10:00 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 9, Nov. 7: Tennessee Titans | 5:20 p.m. | NBC* – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 10, Nov. 15: at San Francisco 49ers (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 11: BYE
  • Week 12, Nov. 28: at Green Bay Packers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX
  • Week 13, Dec. 5: Jacksonville Jaguars | 1:25 p.m. | CBS – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 14, Dec. 13: at Arizona Cardinals (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 15, Dec. 19: Seattle Seahawks | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 16, Dec. 26: at Minnesota Vikings | 10:00 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 17, Jan. 2: at Baltimore Ravens | 1:25 p.m. | FOX
  • Week 18: Jan. 9: San Francisco 49ers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

# – NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

Be at SoFi Stadium this fall. Season tickets are the best option to attend Rams games with the best available seats and special pricing. A limited number of single game tickets and suite rentals are available as well.

