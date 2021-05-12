Rams release official 2021 schedule

The Los Angeles Rams' official 2021 schedule is out, headlined by opening the season and their regular season home schedule against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 before hosting Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

Later in the season, Jared Goff and Michael Brockers come back to LA when the Detroit Lions visit SoFi Stadium in Week 7 before LA hosts defending NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. The Rams close their home schedule against division rivals Seattle and San Francisco in Weeks 15 and 18.

Here's the Rams' complete 2021 preseason and regular season slates. Note: This year marks the first time in NFL history that teams will play 17 regular season games.

Week 1: Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3: at Denver Broncos

Regular season (all kickoff times pacific time)

Week 1, Sept. 12: Chicago Bears | 5:20 p.m. | NBC

Week 2, Sept. 19: at Indianapolis Colts | 10:00 a.m. | FOX

Week 3, Sept. 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 4, Oct. 3: Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | FOX

Week 5, Oct. 7: at Seattle Seahawks (Thu) | 5:20 p.m. | FOX/NFL Network/Amazon #

Week 6, Oct. 17: at New York Giants | 10:00 a.m. | FOX

Week 7, Oct. 24: Detroit Lions | 1:05 p.m. | FOX

Week 8, Oct. 31: at Houston Texans | 10:00 a.m. | FOX

Week 9, Nov. 7: Tennessee Titans | 5:20 p.m. | NBC*

Week 10, Nov. 15: at San Francisco 49ers (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN

Week 11: BYE

Week 12, Nov. 28: at Green Bay Packers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 13, Dec. 5: Jacksonville Jaguars | 1:25 p.m. | CBS

Week 14, Dec. 13: at Arizona Cardinals (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN

Week 15, Dec. 19: Seattle Seahawks | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 16, Dec. 26: at Minnesota Vikings | 10:00 a.m. | FOX

Week 17, Jan. 2: at Baltimore Ravens | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 18: Jan. 9: San Francisco 49ers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

# – NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change