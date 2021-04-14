NFL unveils structure of 2021 offseason program 

The Rams and the NFL's other 31 teams now have a clear picture of what this year's offseason program will look like.

Unveiled by the league Wednesday via a memo sent to each team, the nine-week program will begin Monday, April 19 and run through Friday, June 18. The entire program is voluntary, with the exception of one mandatory minicamp.

Here's a closer look at each of the three phases that will make up the program:

Phase 1 – Four weeks (April 19 to May 14)

The first phase will include virtual meetings, up to two hours per day at team's discretion.

No on-field drills or work with coaches

Facility and weight room capacity limits remain in place.

Teams will make every effort to have the vaccine available for players, families, and families during the first phase.

Phase 2 – One week (May 17 to May 21)

Virtual meetings

On-field drills with coaches allowed, as dictated by CBA rules – meaning no contact/teaching pace

Rookie Football Development Programs may begin Monday, May 17 – five days per week for a period of seven consecutive weeks; no mandatory or voluntary activities on weekends except for the team's three-day post-draft rookie minicamp. All Rookie Football Development Programs will end Friday, July 2.

Rookie minicamps can be held the first or second week after the NFL Draft (the draft is scheduled to take place April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio).

Phase 3 – Four Weeks (May 24 to June 18)

Ten traditional organized team activities – full speed, but no contact

Meetings can be conducted virtually or in-person

Includes mandatory minicamp

COVID-19 protocols for the program include:

Daily testing with Mesa test

Staff vaccination protocols

Other regular season protocols in place, such as masks, distancing, etc.