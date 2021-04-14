NFL unveils structure of 2021 offseason program 

The Rams and the NFL's other 31 teams now have a clear picture of what this year's offseason program will look like.
Unveiled by the league Wednesday via a memo sent to each team, the nine-week program will begin Monday, April 19 and run through Friday, June 18. The entire program is voluntary, with the exception of one mandatory minicamp.
Here's a closer look at each of the three phases that will make up the program:
Phase 1 – Four weeks (April 19 to May 14)
- The first phase will include virtual meetings, up to two hours per day at team's discretion.
- No on-field drills or work with coaches
- Facility and weight room capacity limits remain in place.
- Teams will make every effort to have the vaccine available for players, families, and families during the first phase.
Phase 2 – One week (May 17 to May 21)
- Virtual meetings
- On-field drills with coaches allowed, as dictated by CBA rules – meaning no contact/teaching pace
- Rookie Football Development Programs may begin Monday, May 17 – five days per week for a period of seven consecutive weeks; no mandatory or voluntary activities on weekends except for the team's three-day post-draft rookie minicamp. All Rookie Football Development Programs will end Friday, July 2.
- Rookie minicamps can be held the first or second week after the NFL Draft (the draft is scheduled to take place April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio).
Phase 3 – Four Weeks (May 24 to June 18)
- Ten traditional organized team activities – full speed, but no contact
- Meetings can be conducted virtually or in-person
- Includes mandatory minicamp
COVID-19 protocols for the program include:
- Daily testing with Mesa test
- Staff vaccination protocols
- Other regular season protocols in place, such as masks, distancing, etc.
There is no change in Rookie Football Development Program or post-draft Rookie minicamp.