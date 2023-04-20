Notable No. 77 overall picks in NFL Draft history

Still going strong at age 33, Davis has been durable and consistent – he's eclipsed 100 total tackles in each of his last six seasons and eight of his last 10 while missing just one game (due to COVID protocols). Davis has also received All-Pro recognition in each of his last four seasons, with First-Team honors in 2019 and Second-Team honors from 2020-2022. He spent his first four seasons with the Jets before going to the Browns in 2016, returning to the Jets for one season in 2017, then signing with the Saints in 2018.