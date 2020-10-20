Notable Rams-Bears games through the years 

Week 14, 2018 season: Bears 15, Rams 6

Greg Zuerlein and Cody Parkey traded field goals for a 6-6 halftime tie before the Bears pulled away in the third quarter on a safety and a 2-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to offensive tackle Bradley Sowell.

The significance of this contest was that out of the 29 regular season games played in the McVay era to that point, it was only the second in which the Rams did not reach double figures in scoring.

Including this season, the Rams have done so only four times in 54 regular season games and counting under McVay.

Week 11, 2003 season: Rams 23, Bears 21

Wide receiver Torry Holt had a big day with nine catches for 124 yards and one touchdown to help the Rams move to 7-3 on the season.

Though back Marshall Faulk didn't find the endzone, he recorded 20 carries for 103 rushing yards. His 21 receiving yards were most significant, however, because with that total, he passed Ronnie Harmon for second on the NFL's list for career receiving yards by a running back. Faulk would move into first on that list two years later.

The Rams also earned their fourth straight win over the Bears with this victory.

Week 16, 1999 season: Rams 34, Bears 12

With 258 yards from scrimmage (54 rushing, 204 receiving), Faulk became the second player in NFL history to amass 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Quarterback Kurt Warner's 334 passing yards gave him his ninth 300-yard passing game in his first season as the Rams' full-time starter, tying him with Warren Moon and Dan Marino for the NFL record at the time.

Week 9, 1986 season: Rams 20, Bears 17

Kicker Mike Lansford's game-winning 50-yard field goal snapped a 14-game home win streak for the Bears.

Week 16, 1982 season: Bears 34, Rams 26