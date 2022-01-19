Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams offering sweepstakes to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets for Season Ticket Members

Jan 19, 2022 at 01:48 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Looking for an opportunity to potentially be selected for the right to purchase Super Bowl LVI tickets at face value? The Rams are offering a sweepstakes to help make that happen.

Fans who purchase 2022 season tickets – including current Rams SSL holders who renew their season tickets by February 1 and new SSL buyers who get in by February 1 – will be entered into that sweepstakes. This is in addition to the previously communicated Super Bowl sweepstakes for all 2021 Season Ticket Members.

SSL holders who have previously renewed for the 2022 season, by paying in full or opting into a payment plan, do not need to take any actions to be included in the new sweepstakes. SSL holders who have yet to renew will need to pay for their 2022 season tickets or opt into the payment plan for automatic entry.

Being a Rams Season Ticket Member entitles you to benefits like playoff ticket access and savings, presale opportunities for SoFi Stadium events, exclusive member experiences and gifts, and more. Plus, in 2022, you'll get an extra home game included as part of the NFL's 17-game regular season formula.

The 2022 season is shaping up to be an exciting one for the reigning NFC West champion Rams as well, with five of their nine home opponents qualifying for the playoffs this year, including Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, and Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott and the NFC East Champion Dallas Cowboys.

Click here to learn more about season tickets and get a chance to be selected to purchase Super Bowl tickets.

