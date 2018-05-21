Okoronkwo to Miss Rest of Offseason Program with Foot Injury

Though most of the news from the Rams' first OTA was quite positive, head coach Sean McVay shared one unfortunate piece of injury news: rookie outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo suffered a foot injury and will be out until training camp.

McVay said the injury did require surgery, which went well.

"With Obo, unfortunately he had a little foot injury. Got some surgery, but expect him to be back for training camp at some point," McVay said. "When that timetable is, not exactly sure. But we're excited about the way his surgery went last week and optimistic about him being able to make a return at some point. Not sure when that will be."