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Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Okoronkwo to Miss Rest of Offseason Program with Foot Injury

May 21, 2018 at 10:30 AM
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Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

PHOTOS: OTA Day 1

Check out photos from day one of the Los Angeles Rams OTA.

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Though most of the news from the Rams' first OTA was quite positive, head coach Sean McVay shared one unfortunate piece of injury news: rookie outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo suffered a foot injury and will be out until training camp.

McVay said the injury did require surgery, which went well.

"With Obo, unfortunately he had a little foot injury. Got some surgery, but expect him to be back for training camp at some point," McVay said. "When that timetable is, not exactly sure. But we're excited about the way his surgery went last week and optimistic about him being able to make a return at some point. Not sure when that will be."

The Rams traded up to select Okoronkwo at No. 160 overall in the fifth round. The outside linebacker recorded 33.0 tackles for loss and 20.0 sacks in his four seasons at Oklahoma. He is still expected to be a potential factor as a pass rusher in the defensive rotation for Los Angeles in 2018.

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