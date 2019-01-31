Patriots TE Gronkowski on the Rams: "They're a good defense — and especially their front line." 

"Yes, they're a good defense — and especially their front line," Gronkowski told assembled reporters in his Wednesday media session. "We're going to have to play together. We're going to have to stop them, stop the penetration. They've got some great players up front, so we've got to be ready for them. We've got to stop the penetration, make some blocks, be able to run the ball and pass the ball. But it's going to be a battle — they're good."

Gronkowski also has two prominent former teammates on Los Angeles' roster in cornerback Aqib Talib and wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Talib was a Patriot for the back half of the 2012 season and all of 2013. Cooks played for New England last year.

"Loved playing with Aqib," Gronkowski said. "He was a great dude, great guy to have in the locker room, funny guy."