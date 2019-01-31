Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Patriots TE Gronkowski on the Rams: "They're a good defense — and especially their front line." 

Jan 30, 2019 at 04:30 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

ATLANTA — New England's Rob Gronkowski has been one of the better tight ends in the league over the past decade. And while his numbers may not be what they once were, he's undoubtedly still a significant part of the Patriots' offense.

In the AFC title game against Kansas City, 'Gronk' had six receptions for 79 yards — including a key 15-yard overtime catch to put New England in position to score a game-winning touchdown.

Now, Gronkowski will take on the Rams and a defense with a lot of players he respects.

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams 53-man roster

Get to know the Los Angeles Rams by looking through the 53-man roster!

allen,brian
1 / 53
anderson,cj
2 / 53
barron,mark
3 / 53
blythe,austin
4 / 53
brockers,michael
5 / 53
christian,marqui
6 / 53
cooks.brandin
7 / 53
countess,blake
8 / 53
davis,justin
9 / 53
demby,jamil
10 / 53
donald,aaron
11 / 53
ebukam,samson
12 / 53
everett,gerald
13 / 53
fowler,dante
14 / 53
franklinmyers,john
15 / 53
goff,jared
16 / 53
gurley,todd
17 / 53
hager,bryce
18 / 53
havenstein,rob
19 / 53
hekker,johnny
20 / 53
higbee,tyler
21 / 53
hill,troy
22 / 53
hodge,khadarel
23 / 53
johnson,john
24 / 53
josephday,sebastian
25 / 53
joyner,lamarcus
26 / 53
kelly,john
27 / 53
kiser,micah
28 / 53
lawler,justin
29 / 53
littleton,cory
30 / 53
longacre,matt
31 / 53
mannion,sean
32 / 53
mcquaide,jake
33 / 53
mundt,johnny
34 / 53
natson,jojo
35 / 53
noteboom,joseph
36 / 53
ogbonnia,okoronkwo
37 / 53
peters,marcus
38 / 53
reynolds,josh
39 / 53
robeycoleman,nickell
40 / 53
saffold,rodger
41 / 53
shields,sam
42 / 53
smart,tanzel
43 / 53
suh,ndamukong
44 / 53
sullivan,john
45 / 53
talib,aqib
46 / 53
westbrooks,ethan
47 / 53
whitworth,andrew
48 / 53
williams,darious
49 / 53
wilson,ramik
50 / 53
woods,robert
51 / 53
young,trevon
52 / 53
zuerlein,greg
53 / 53
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Yes, they're a good defense — and especially their front line," Gronkowski told assembled reporters in his Wednesday media session. "We're going to have to play together. We're going to have to stop them, stop the penetration. They've got some great players up front, so we've got to be ready for them. We've got to stop the penetration, make some blocks, be able to run the ball and pass the ball. But it's going to be a battle — they're good."

Gronkowski also has two prominent former teammates on Los Angeles' roster in cornerback Aqib Talib and wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Talib was a Patriot for the back half of the 2012 season and all of 2013. Cooks played for New England last year.

"Loved playing with Aqib," Gronkowski said. "He was a great dude, great guy to have in the locker room, funny guy."

"[H]e was a good player, but he was also a great dude off the field," Gronkowski added on Cooks, citing the wide receiver presenting two tickets to Super Bowl LIII to a member of the Rams' custodial staff. "So he's just a great person and a great guy to be around on the field and off the field. So, definitely miss him."

Related Content

news

Week 13 Preview: Rams back at SoFi Stadium, ready for opportunity against Jaguars

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long looks at how the Rams intend to focus on playing complimentary football, how the current roster is set up for last season success, and how much Jalen Ramsey has meant to this team since his arrival from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on Jaguars prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as they wrap up their preparation for Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

Injury Report 12/3: Ben Skowronek good to go; Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein and David Long Jr. questionable for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Jalen Ramsey "grateful" for time with Jaguars, but focused on present

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is treating Sunday's game against the Jaguars like any other game. 
Advertising