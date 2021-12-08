Playoff tickets on sale next week 

With five games left in the regular season and the Rams in playoff contention, fans should be prepared for the possibility of a home playoff game. The 2021 playoffs begin with the Wild Card round on January 15-16 and culminate with Super LVI on February 13, 2022.

The NFL mandates that teams in contention to host a playoff game most go on sale with playoff tickets by next Thursday, December 16. In contention is defined as being within 3 games of first place in the division and at least a .500 record after Week 14, both of which the Rams will be after Week 14. The Rams will be going on sale with both Wild Card and Divisional round games on December 16.

Rams Season Ticket Members can purchase their season seats at a discounted price for the playoffs and get access to a presale to purchase extra tickets starting on Wednesday, December 15. They can either pay in full for their seats for any potential home playoff games or opt in to the "Pay As We Play" plan by December 16. That plan allows them to secure their season seats for any home playoff game at a special Season Ticket Member price by putting down a credit card that will only be charged if the Rams host a playoff game.

To opt-in to the "Pay As We Play" plan, Members should log in Rams Account Manager on desktop or mobile web and select the 2021 Playoffs invoice.

Not a current season ticket member? You can still get the same playoff ticket priority privileges by purchasing Rams 2022 season tickets.

Besides that benefit, Rams Season Ticket Members also enjoy exclusive events at the Rams Training Facility and Training Camp, plus exclusive gameday experiences on-field and with Rams Legends. They also get a chance to represent the team with a free trip to NFL events like the NFL Draft and Super Bowl, and access to exclusive virtual experiences to engage and win prizes.

Playoff tickets for the general public will go on sale on December 16. Check back at www.therams.com/tickets on that date to purchase. Interested in a suite for a playoff game? Visit www.ramssuites.com in the coming weeks to view available inventory.

Additional information regarding home playoff games, including parking, will be available if a home game is confirmed.