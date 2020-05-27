Wednesday, May 27, 2020 01:59 PM

Preseason schedule finalized: Rams to open SoFi Stadium vs. Saints

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams' 2020 preseason dates and times are set.

The Rams will officially host the first-ever event at SoFi Stadium on Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. PT when the New Orleans Saints visit SoFi Stadium for a 2018 NFC championship game rematch. The Rams will play at SoFi Stadium for the first three weeks of the preseason before heading to Las Vegas to play the Raiders at the new Allegiant Stadium.

After hosting the Saints, the Rams will be visitors at SoFi Stadium during Week 2 of the preseason when the Chargers play host to the Rams. Then in Week 3, the Rams will conclude their home preseason slate when they welcome the Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium on Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m. PT.

Here's the full preseason schedule:

Week 1 vs. New Orleans Saints: Friday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. PT | TICKETS

Week 2 at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. PT

Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 29 7 p.m. PT | TICKETS

Week 4 at Las Vegas Raiders: Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. PT

Los Angeles Rams preseason games will be available locally on KABC-TV (channel 7). They will also be available on radio on 710 AM ESPN and in Spanish on Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM.

Be there for the first-ever event at SoFi Stadium by visiting www.therams.com/tickets to learn more.

If games are cancelled or played without spectators, any tickets purchased directly from the Rams or through Ticketmaster for Rams home games will be refunded within 30 days of cancellation or decision to play without spectators. Tickets purchased on the resale marketplace will be subject to resale marketplace policies.

