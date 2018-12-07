Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Quotes & Notes 12/6/18: Donald on Sack Record, Talib Talks Trubisky

Dec 06, 2018
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Following each practice, Quotes and Notes will bring you what was said, who said it, and what it means for your Los Angeles Rams.

"These young, innovative offensive people are making me get gray hair."

-DC WADE PHILLIPS
  • Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is preparing for yet another unique offense for Week 14, led by offensive-minded first-year head coach Matt Nagy.
  • On Thursday, Phillips mocked head coach Sean McVay's Wednesday press conference — naming several members of the Chicago offense in his opening statement. The coordinator specifically mentioned Bears multi-threat back Tarik Cohen, tight end Trey Burton, and second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as possible problem-causers come Sunday.
  • Cohen has been an integral part of the Bears' offense in 2018. The Swiss Army knife of the unit has 315 yards rushing with two touchdowns and 659 yards and four touchdowns receiving in his second season as a pro.
  • Trubisky missed Weeks 12 and 13 to a shoulder injury, but has been a full participant in this week's early practices. The former Tarheel is completing 65.4 percent of his passes and has thrown 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season.

"I thought he moved around nice, we are expecting probably more from him this week..."

-DC WADE PHILLIPS
  • Phillips said while his All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib wasn't the only reason the Rams allowed just three first-half points against the Vikings, he is a good communicator and played a part in allowing such few points.
  • Talib played 26 first-half snaps in Detroit and didn't see much action before being pulled for the second half.
  • Phillips and head coach Sean McVay said the veteran defensive back will not likely be on a "pitch count" against the Bears.

PHOTOS: Rams vs Bears Through the Years

Check out photos of the Rams taking on the Chicago Bears through the years .

"St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"CHICAGO - DECEMBER 6: Brandon Gibson #11 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a reception against the Chicago Bears on December 6, 2009 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
"CHICAGO - DECEMBER 6: Brandon Gibson #11 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a reception against the Chicago Bears on December 6, 2009 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

"St. Louis Rams running back Tre Mason during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams running back Tre Mason during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams defensive end William Hayes during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams defensive end William Hayes during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

"The St. Louis Rams defense gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears offense during a NFL football game on Nov. 24, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 42-21. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"
"The St. Louis Rams defense gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears offense during a NFL football game on Nov. 24, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 42-21. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams strong safety Maurice Alexander during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams strong safety Maurice Alexander during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

"St. Louis Rams Isaac Bruce scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during a game on November 18, 2002 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 21-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams Isaac Bruce scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during a game on November 18, 2002 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 21-16. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

"ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 23: Chris Long #72 of the St. Louis Rams comes off the line against the Chicago Bears on November 23, 2008 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Bears defeated the Rams 27-3. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
"ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 23: Chris Long #72 of the St. Louis Rams comes off the line against the Chicago Bears on November 23, 2008 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Bears defeated the Rams 27-3. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

"St. Louis Rams James Laurinaitis and Robert Quinn (94) make a tackle on Chicago Bears Matt Forte during a NFL football game on Nov. 24, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 42-21. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"
"St. Louis Rams James Laurinaitis and Robert Quinn (94) make a tackle on Chicago Bears Matt Forte during a NFL football game on Nov. 24, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 42-21. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"

"St. Louis Rams Benny Cunningham dives in to score a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 24, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 42-21. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"
"St. Louis Rams Benny Cunningham dives in to score a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 24, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 42-21. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"

"St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

"St. Louis Rams center Tim Barnes and St. Louis Rams quarterback Nick Foles during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams center Tim Barnes and St. Louis Rams quarterback Nick Foles during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

"St. Louis Rams William Hayes makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game on Sunday, September 23, 2012 in Chicago. The Bears won the game 23-6. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"
"St. Louis Rams William Hayes makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game on Sunday, September 23, 2012 in Chicago. The Bears won the game 23-6. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance)"

"ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 23: The defense of the St. Louis Rams lines up against the Chicago Bears on November 23, 2008 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Bears defeated the Rams 27-3. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
"ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 23: The defense of the St. Louis Rams lines up against the Chicago Bears on November 23, 2008 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Bears defeated the Rams 27-3. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

"CHICAGO - DECEMBER 6: Chris Long #72 of the St. Louis Rams rushes in against the Chicago Bears on December 6, 2009 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
"CHICAGO - DECEMBER 6: Chris Long #72 of the St. Louis Rams rushes in against the Chicago Bears on December 6, 2009 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams strong safety Maurice Alexander during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams strong safety Maurice Alexander during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Nick Fairley and St. Louis Rams middle linebacker James Laurinaitis during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Nick Fairley and St. Louis Rams middle linebacker James Laurinaitis during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

"St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
"St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley during the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

"I thought he was at his best when we needed him the most."

-HC SEAN McVAY
  • Head coach Sean McVay was pleased with running back Todd Gurley's performance against the Lions.
  • Gurley bounced back from his 55-yard, banged-up outing against the Chiefs in Week 11 with 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns against the Lions.
  • McVay said Gurley was well deserving of his NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 13. It was Gurley's second NFC POTW honor in 2018.

"Yeah I was lying — I really did care."

-RB TODD GURLEY
  • Running back Todd Gurley admitted he wasn't quite truthful with the media last season about whether or not he cared about winning the rushing title.
  • Gurley finished his NFC Offensive Player of the Year campaign a season ago with 1,305 yards rushing — just 22 yards shy of former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt's league-leading 1,327 yards. After coming clean, Gurley said, "Who wouldn't want to be the NFL's passing or rushing leader?"
  • Gurley currently leads the NFL with 1,175 yards on the ground, with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott not far behind with 1,150.

"If there's going to be a week where the weather isn't what we are accustomed to out here in L.A., then we'll take it."

-HC SEAN McVAY
  • Forecasts are calling for lows in the mid-20s and low winds for Sunday's game in Chicago.
  • McVay said Thursday's blustery conditions in Thousand Oaks doesn't hurt in preparing for Soldier Field in December. Several Rams practiced with sweatshirts under their navy and white practice jerseys, with temperatures hovering in the high-40s on the campus of Cal Lutheran University.
  • The Rams beat the Broncos 23-20 in an unseasonably frigid game Week 6 in Denver.

"He spreads the ball around, he's got that Russell Wilson effect, he scrambles to throw the ball downfield, or he's got that Cam Newton effect — he's kind of like both of them put together."

-CB AQIB TALIB
  • Cornerback Aqib Talib had lofty comparisons for Trubisky's ability to extend plays and create with his legs.
  • Trubisky is Chicago's second-leading rusher with 363 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season.
  • Talib said the young quarterback and head coach Matt Nagy work well together to utilize all their weapons on offense. Trubisky has thrown touchdowns to eight different receiving options this season. Rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller leads all Bear receivers with six.

"Anything is possible, you just got to keep playing."

-DT AARON DONALD
  • Leading the NFL in sacks, defensive tackle Aaron Donald said he is aware of the 22.5 single-season sack record set by former New York Giant Michael Strahan back in 2001.
  • On Thursday, Donald said he's "just playing football" before quoting former Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett — with fewer exclamation marks.
  • Donald's 16.5-sack season so far is tied with former defensive end Warren Sapp's total for the third-most sacks in a season by a defensive tackle in NFL history. Donald went sackless for the first three games of the season, before posting six multi-sack games since Week 4 — including each of his last three games.

Advertising