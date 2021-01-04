Rams' 2021 opponents finalized

The Rams' 2021 regular season opponents have been finalized.

Los Angeles will host teams from the NFC South and AFC South – a rematch of their 2020 Monday Night Football thriller against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a showdown with 2020 rushing champion Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans – at SoFi Stadium next season in addition to the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and its regular slate of NFC West opponents. L.A. will also travel to the New York Giants for its NFC East matchup next season.

If the NFL expands the regular season to 17 games in 2021 as reported, the reported formula for determining that 17th opponent would have the Rams facing the Baltimore Ravens. However, the league has not officially announced anything.

Below is the full list of Rams opponents, and where the matchups will take place. Preseason opponents will be announced during the offseason. The dates and times of the games will be announced later in the offseason at schedule release.

Be there in 2021 for all of the best matchups as the Rams seek the NFC West title. Looking for the best seats and savings, plus exclusive access and offers throughout the year? Learn more about season tickets. Limited single game tickets may be available and you can be the first to find out by signing up for Rams emails here.

HOME

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AWAY

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans