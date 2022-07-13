Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine from July 29 – August 10

On July 30 for Back Together Saturday and Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day, fans will hear from Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and Season Ticket Members and SSL Holders in attendance will receive an exclusive Rams-themed license plate frame upon entry. Fans also will be able to enjoy on-stage entertainment featuring Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, and a Rams Legend. Jersey rally towels will be distributed to fans upon entry.

On Sunday, July 31, the Rams will host a Vamos Rams Day that includes performances from Mariachi Rams, touring DJ and producer DJ Promote, and Cheerleaders in the fan activation zone. Fans in attendance can receive a Rams-themed car flag, presented by Toyota, upon entry and while supplies last. Toyota also will provide fans the opportunity to spin a prize wheel for the chance to win free giveaways.

On Wednesday, August 3, the Rams will bring together active-duty military members, veterans and first responders for Military and First Responder Appreciation Day. Before practice, the Rams will host a U.S. Army Enlistment Ceremony in the fan activation zone and members of the Camp Pendleton quartets and brass band will be recognized on-stage along with Cedars-Sinai first responders. All military members and first responders in attendance can receive a 1500 Challenger Coin and a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter will land in the Family Zone before practice. Fans can receive a poster upon arrival.

The following day on Thursday, August 4, the Rams will host a Youth Day featuring a free Cheer Clinic in front of the main stage from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. along with a performance from DJ Aye-Jay. The Cheer Clinic will be designed to promote self-esteem, pride, and discipline among young men and women. The program is tailored to individuals (ages 5-18) and is open to those with years of experience or those who are just being exposed to cheerleading or dance. Additionally, the Rams will invite youth football coaches, girls flag football teams and other youth sports organizations to watch practice. At the conclusion of practice, children (ages 7-14) in attendance will be able to participate in a free, co-ed football clinic on the fields. Rams-branded head bands and arm bands will be provided upon entry.