Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine from July 29 – August 10

The Los Angeles Rams are hosting their 2022 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, the official Credit Union of the Rams, at the University of California, Irvine from July 29 – August 10. This year's Training Camp will feature 11 practices that are free and open to the public. Fans must register for free tickets to attend at therams.com/trainingcamp.
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Practice Highlights
|Friday
|July 29
|11:30 a.m.
|Opening Day: Giveaway - 2022 schedule magnets and Jack in the Box coupons Performances by Rams Cheerleaders & Mariachi Rams; Photo and autograph opportunities with Rams Legends
|Saturday
|July 30
|11:30 a.m.
|Back Together Saturday and Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day: STM Exclusive Giveaway - Rams license plate frames; Giveaway - Rams jersey rally towels; On-stage entertainment featuring Cheerleaders & special guests
|Sunday
|July 31
|11:30 a.m.
|Vamos Rams Day Giveaway: Vamos Rams car flags sponsored by Toyota; Performances by Mariachi Rams, DJ Promote and Cheerleaders; Photo and autograph opportunities with Rams Legends
|Monday
|August 1
|12 p.m.
|Giveaway - Rams cooling towels; Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs; DJ AyeJaye to perform in fan activation zone
|Wednesday
|August 3
|12 p.m.
|Military & First Responder Appreciation Day: Military and First Responder Giveaway - Challenger Coins; Giveaway: Rams Poster; Legends to be available for photos and autographs; Performance by DJ Bobito in fan activation zone
|Thursday
|August 4
|12 p.m.
|Youth Day: Giveaway - Rams head bands and arm bands; Rams Cheer Clinic to take place in fan activation zone; Free co-ed football clinic to take place on fields after practice
|Friday
|August 5
|11:30 a.m.
|Inspire Change & Celebrity Flag Football Game: Donor Giveaway - Inspire Change lapel pins; Giveaway - Rams Poster; Second Annual Celebrity Flag Football Game to take place on-field following practice; Legends to be available for photos and autographs
|Saturday
|August 6
|11:30 a.m.
|Family Day & Legends Reunion: Giveaway - Cooling towels; Onstage panel discussion with Legends; Rams alumni to be available for photos and autographs
|Monday
|August 8
|12 p.m.
|Giveaway - Rams Legends Poster; Photos and autographs with Rams Legends
|Tuesday
|August 9
|12 p.m.
|Giveaway - Rams Poster; Photos and autographs with Rams Legends
|Wednesday
|August 10
|12 p.m.
|Countdown to Kickoff: Giveaway - 2022 schedule magnets; Performance by Cheerleaders; Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs
Note: All giveaways will be distributed to Training Camp attendees while supplies last. Gates and fan activations will open 60 minutes before each weekday practice (90 mins on Saturday and Sunday practices).
All open practices will feature live entertainment, Legend autograph opportunities, giveaways (while supplies last), family-friendly activations and more. Tickets will be required to enter Training Camp and gates will open 60 minutes before the start of each weekday practice and 90 minutes before the start of weekend practices.
After each practice, fans can tune in to Inside Rams Camp, sponsored by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at TheRams.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Rams app. The post-practice show will provide viewers with Training Camp recaps and discussions with Rams players, coaches, and special guests. The shows will be hosted by the team's Game Day cast featuring J.B. Long, D'Marco Farr and Camryn Irwin.
The fan activation zone will open 60 minutes prior to every practice, except for Saturday, July 30, August 6 as well as Sunday, July 31 (90 mins), and include a stage with entertainment, cheerleader performances, and interviews with Rams Legends. Fans can also explore photo and autograph opportunities with Rams Legends, brought to you by UNIFY.
Get excited for Rams 2022 Training Camp at UC Irvine by taking a look back through some of the best fan moments from last year's camp.
The Family Zone will feature the team's Super Bowl LVI Vince Lombardi Trophy, inflatables, a 50-yard mini football field, a video game truck, face painting, balloon artists, a 40-yard dash station presented by Big Bear Mountain Resort and Mammoth Ski and Mountain Resort, and other kid-friendly activities. Additionally, children (ages 5-14) can spin the Prize Wheel in the Family Zone for the chance to win an autograph wristband. All children with autograph wristbands will be able to receive one autographed item from a Rams player at the conclusion of practice. Giveaway items that will be distributed in the Family Zone include mini footballs, keychains, foam fingers, stickers and more.
Fans who are 21 or older will be able to enjoy a cold beverage before and during practice at the Corona Beer Gardens located at the north end of the practice fields.
To celebrate the return of football on Friday, July 29, Opening Day will include performances by the Rams Cheerleaders, Mariachi Rams as well as remarks from Rams General Manager Les Snead. Fans in attendance also will have the chance to receive 2022 schedule magnets upon entry.
On July 30 for Back Together Saturday and Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day, fans will hear from Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and Season Ticket Members and SSL Holders in attendance will receive an exclusive Rams-themed license plate frame upon entry. Fans also will be able to enjoy on-stage entertainment featuring Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, and a Rams Legend. Jersey rally towels will be distributed to fans upon entry.
On Sunday, July 31, the Rams will host a Vamos Rams Day that includes performances from Mariachi Rams, touring DJ and producer DJ Promote, and Cheerleaders in the fan activation zone. Fans in attendance can receive a Rams-themed car flag, presented by Toyota, upon entry and while supplies last. Toyota also will provide fans the opportunity to spin a prize wheel for the chance to win free giveaways.
On Wednesday, August 3, the Rams will bring together active-duty military members, veterans and first responders for Military and First Responder Appreciation Day. Before practice, the Rams will host a U.S. Army Enlistment Ceremony in the fan activation zone and members of the Camp Pendleton quartets and brass band will be recognized on-stage along with Cedars-Sinai first responders. All military members and first responders in attendance can receive a 1500 Challenger Coin and a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter will land in the Family Zone before practice. Fans can receive a poster upon arrival.
The following day on Thursday, August 4, the Rams will host a Youth Day featuring a free Cheer Clinic in front of the main stage from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. along with a performance from DJ Aye-Jay. The Cheer Clinic will be designed to promote self-esteem, pride, and discipline among young men and women. The program is tailored to individuals (ages 5-18) and is open to those with years of experience or those who are just being exposed to cheerleading or dance. Additionally, the Rams will invite youth football coaches, girls flag football teams and other youth sports organizations to watch practice. At the conclusion of practice, children (ages 7-14) in attendance will be able to participate in a free, co-ed football clinic on the fields. Rams-branded head bands and arm bands will be provided upon entry.
On Friday, August 5 for Inspire Change, the team will provide Inspire Change lapel pins to fans that donate school supplies or cleaning and hygienic products to the I Have a Dream Foundation’s (IHADLA) back-to-school drive located by the main entrance. All supply list items donated to the back-to-school drive will benefit students supported by IHADLA from Inglewood, Watts and Boyle Heights. The Rams also will recognize their Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship recipients on-stage in the fan activation zone and surprise a "pLAymaker" with a check presentation to support their charitable efforts in the Los Angeles community. Following practice, the Rams will host their Second Annual Celebrity Flag Football Game on the field at approximately 2 p.m.
For Family and Legends Day on Saturday, August 6, Rams alumni will be in attendance and participate in a live panel discussion on the main stage before practice. Fans also will have the chance and to see the Rams Cheerleaders perform in the fan activation zone and receive cooling towels upon arrival.
To conclude Training Camp, the Rams will begin the Countdown to Kickoff on Wednesday, August 10. The Training Camp finale will include a schedule magnet giveaway, a performance from the Rams Cheerleaders and appearances from Rams Legends.