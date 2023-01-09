Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' 2023 home opponents set - here's a preview

Jan 08, 2023 at 04:56 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

We now know who will be coming to the Rams' house in 2023.

The Rams' 2023 home opponents are set, with Los Angeles slated to host the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium, in addition to their regular NFC West opponents – the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Here's a preview of each, presented by Hilton.

Eagles

NFC East champion Philadelphia (14-3) won their first eight games of the 2022 season before being tripped up by Washington on Monday Night Football, then ripped off a five-game win streak before back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Still, it was enough to fend off Dallas for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture with a win and a Cowboys loss to the Commanders in Week 18.

Commanders

Despite its uneven 2022 season, Washington still positioned itself for a possible playoff berth before being eliminated from postseason contention in Week 17 via victories by the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The Commanders finished 8-8-1 overall in 2022.

Saints

New Orleans was left on the outside looking in after going 7-10 overall in a tight NFC South. Their visit to SoFi Stadium may invoke some memories of the 2018 NFC Championship game in which the Rams came out on top to head to the Super Bowl.

Browns

Cleveland went 7-10 and 2022 and missed the playoffs, but enters 2023 preparing for its first full season with quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the offense. This game will be a big test for L.A.'s run defense, with running back Nick Chubb finishing as one of the NFL's top-five rushers in 2022 with 1,525 rushing yards.

Steelers

A stout Pittsburgh defense led by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and edge defender T.J. Watt, plus a young but talented offense featuring quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver George Pickens, visit SoFi Stadium after finishing 9-8 and narrowly missing qualifying for the playoffs in 2022.

Seahawks

Seattle needed a game-winning field goal in overtime to fend off the Rams in a wild game in Week 18 of 2022, so the Rams – Seahawks rivalry may have a little extra juice in 2023.

49ers

The 13-4 49ers are the reigning NFC West champs, and these games in the past have typically had big implications on the division and playoffs.

Cardinals

The Rams split their 2022 season series with the Cardinals, and both games were decided by 10 or fewer points.

Ticket and suite information

There are ticket and suite options for all fans interested in attending Rams games in 2023.

Fans can guarantee access to all of these 2023 home matchups at exclusive Season Ticket Member prices by purchasing Season Tickets. Purchasers can spread out their 2023 season ticket payments on an interest free monthly basis through August 15th and enjoy access to exclusive offseason events, SoFi Stadium event presales and more.

For groups looking for a special, premium gameday experience, such as a sideline suite, deposits for single game suite rentals are now available by visiting ramssuites.com. Inventory is limited and a suite rental deposit will guarantee you first access to specific games and suites.

Additionally, if you are planning on bringing a large group (10+ people) to SoFi Stadium at any point during the 2023 season you can speak to a group specialist today to take advantage of exclusive experiences and price savings. Single game tickets will be made available at schedule release, based on availability.

Advertising