Rams' 2023 road opponents set - here's a preview

We now know where the Rams will be headed for their road schedule in 2023.

The Rams' 2023 away opponents are set, with Los Angeles slated to travel to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts, in addition to their usual NFC West opponents.

Here's a preview of each, presented by Hilton. Joining the Rams on the road in 2023? Book with Hilton.

Cowboys

Dallas (12-5) finished second in the NFC West in 2022, capturing one of the NFC Wild Card berths. Running back Tony Pollard was one of its breakout stars with 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while linebacker Micah Parsons was in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year throughout the season.

Giants

Aided by a bounce-back year from running back Saquon Barkley, the 9-7-1 Giants posted their first winning record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Packers

The Rams will make their fourth trip to Green Bay in three calendar years with how the 2023 schedule sorted out, so they've become all too familiar with playing at Lambeau Field. The Packers narrowly missed the playoffs after losing a win-and-in Week 18 game against the Lions in 2022.

Ravens

Despite quarterback Lamar Jackson missing its final five regular season games, Baltimore still managed a 10-7 record and NFC Wild Card playoff berth.

Bengals

A rematch of Super Bowl LVI, though this game is taking place in Cincinnati rather than Inglewood. The Bengals captured their second-consecutive AFC North division title in 2022 and No. 3 seed in their conference playoff picture.

Colts

Two years after taking on the Colts in Indianapolis, the Rams make a return trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2023. The Colts – 4-12-1 in 2022 – are currently in the process of hiring a replacement for head coach Frank Reich, who was fired midseason and replaced by interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who is vying for the opening.

Seahawks

Seattle needed a game-winning field goal in overtime to fend off the Rams in a wild game in Week 18 of 2022, so the Rams – Seahawks rivalry may have a little extra juice in 2023.

49ers

The 13-4 49ers are the reigning NFC West champs, and these games in the past have typically had big implications on the division and playoffs.

Cardinals

The Rams split their 2022 season series with the Cardinals, and both games were decided by 10 or fewer points. However, Arizona will go into 2023 with a new head coach after parting ways with Kliff Kingsbury on Monday.

Ticket and suite information

There are ticket and suite options for all fans interested in attending Rams games in 2023.

Fans can guarantee access to all of these 2023 home matchups at exclusive Season Ticket Member prices by purchasing Season Tickets. Purchasers can spread out their 2023 season ticket payments on an interest free monthly basis through August 15th and enjoy access to exclusive offseason events, SoFi Stadium event presales and more.

For groups looking for a special, premium gameday experience, such as a sideline suite, deposits for single game suite rentals are now available by visiting ramssuites.com. Inventory is limited and a suite rental deposit will guarantee you first access to specific games and suites.