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Rams' 2026 rookies get jersey numbers 

May 04, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The jersey numbers for the Rams' 2026 rookie class have been unveiled.

They are as follows:

Draft Picks

  • QB Ty Simpson - 15 (WR Konata Mumpfield has switched to 4) – click here to purchase at RamsFanShop.com
  • TE Max Klare - 86
  • OL Keagen Trost - 79
  • WR CJ Daniels - 6
  • DL Tim Keenan III - 96 (OLB Keir Thomas has switched to 11)

Undrafted free agents

  • QB Matthew Caldwell - 2
  • CB Nyzier Fourqurean - 25
  • CB Drey Norwood - 26
  • CB Al'Zillion Hamilton - 31
  • RB Dean Connors - 33
  • TE Dan Villari - 38
  • S Nick Andersen - 45
  • TE Rohan Jones - 46
  • OLB Wesley Bailey - 47
  • OLB Eddie Walls III - 51
  • ILB Nikhai Hill-Green - 54
  • OLB Darryl Peterson III - 59
  • OL Austin Blaske - 64
  • OL Chad Lindberg - 66
  • OL Bryce Henderson - 70
  • DL Jalen Logan-Redding - 72
  • DL Payton Zdroik - 93
  • DL Jaxson Moi - 98

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