Rams' 2026 rookies get jersey numbers 

The jersey numbers for the Rams' 2026 rookie class have been unveiled.
They are as follows:
Draft Picks
- QB Ty Simpson - 15 (WR Konata Mumpfield has switched to 4) – click here to purchase at RamsFanShop.com
- TE Max Klare - 86
- OL Keagen Trost - 79
- WR CJ Daniels - 6
- DL Tim Keenan III - 96 (OLB Keir Thomas has switched to 11)
Undrafted free agents
- QB Matthew Caldwell - 2
- CB Nyzier Fourqurean - 25
- CB Drey Norwood - 26
- CB Al'Zillion Hamilton - 31
- RB Dean Connors - 33
- TE Dan Villari - 38
- S Nick Andersen - 45
- TE Rohan Jones - 46
- OLB Wesley Bailey - 47
- OLB Eddie Walls III - 51
- ILB Nikhai Hill-Green - 54
- OLB Darryl Peterson III - 59
- OL Austin Blaske - 64
- OL Chad Lindberg - 66
- OL Bryce Henderson - 70
- DL Jalen Logan-Redding - 72
- DL Payton Zdroik - 93
- DL Jaxson Moi - 98