2026 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch

The 2026 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25 and be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The draft will also be available to stream live and on-demand on NFL+, Disney+ and Hulu for subscribers.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT – Round 1

Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m. PT – Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. PT – Rounds 4-7

How to listen

Live audio coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio.

Rams' 2026 picks entering draft

Here's what the Rams' current allotment of picks looks like heading into Thursday:

Round 1: No. 13 overall (from Atlanta Falcons)

Round 2: No. 61 overall

Round 3: No. 93 overall

Round 6: No. 207 overall (from Houston Texans through Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans)

Round 7: No. 232 overall (from Baltimore Ravens)

Round 7: No. 251 overall (compensatory)

Round 7: No. 252 overall (compensatory)

Social media coverage from the Rams