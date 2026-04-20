 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

2026 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Apr 20, 2026 at 02:58 PM
Author Image
Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

Here's how you can follow the action during the 2026 NFL Draft:

How to Watch_Final 16x9

How to watch

The 2026 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25 and be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The draft will also be available to stream live and on-demand on NFL+, Disney+ and Hulu for subscribers.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT – Round 1
  • Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m. PT – Rounds 2-3
  • Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. PT – Rounds 4-7

How to listen

Live audio coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio.

Rams' 2026 picks entering draft

Here's what the Rams' current allotment of picks looks like heading into Thursday:

  • Round 1: No. 13 overall (from Atlanta Falcons)
  • Round 2: No. 61 overall
  • Round 3: No. 93 overall
  • Round 6: No. 207 overall (from Houston Texans through Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans)
  • Round 7: No. 232 overall (from Baltimore Ravens)
  • Round 7: No. 251 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 7: No. 252 overall (compensatory)

Social media coverage from the Rams

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Related Content

news

2026 a big year for new dad Kobie Turner

Rams defensive end Kobie Turner brings responsibility as a parent and to teammates into start of 2026 offseason workout program.

news

'Everything' about the Rams' organization made Kam Curl want to return before testing the free agent market

After signing a three-year extension with the Rams before free agency officially began, safety Kam Curl discussed his excitement to be back in Los Angeles.

news

Rams reveal new jersey numbers for Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Blake Corum and others

Here's the jersey numbers the newest Rams will wear, as well as some switches for returning players.

news

Rams 2026 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: One final preview

Last look at the projections as draft week arrives.

news

Remembering the late Dave McGinnis, former Rams assistant head coach

McGinnis, coached with former head coach Jeff Fisher in St. Louis and Los Angeles from 2012-16 after overlapping with Fisher in seven of McGinnis' eight seasons on Tennessee's staff, passed away Monday at age 74.

news

2026 NFL Draft Positional Spotlight: Quarterback

Leading into this year's draft, theRams.com will spotlight some of the positions most frequently linked to the team through mock drafts. The series concludes with quarterback.

news

Prospect Preview: KC Concepcion

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is a quick receiver who is tough to bring down after the catch. Here's what he could bring to the Rams offense.

news

2026 NFL Draft Positional Spotlight: Tight End

Leading into this year's draft, theRams.com will spotlight some of the positions most frequently linked to the team through mock drafts. The series continues with tight end.

news

Notable No. 61 overall picks in NFL draft history

With the Rams scheduled to pick 61st overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, here are some notable players that have been selected there in the past.

news

2026 NFL Draft Positional Spotlight: Cornerback

Leading into this year's draft, theRams.com will spotlight some of the positions most frequently linked to the team through mock drafts. Cornerback is up next.

news

Rams 2026 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest projections one week before draft week highlight receivers

Wide receiver is still the most common projection across analysts' mock drafts as of April 13.

Advertising