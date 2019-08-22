Rams & 24 Hour Fitness host second annual 'Sideline Challenge' 

Scott was impressed with the age range of the participants and their respective skill levels. With knowledge of the intensity of the team's workouts, he encouraged participants going through fitness stations with the Rams Strength and Conditioning Coach, TED RATH.

"There is a 79-year-old woman here who is absolutely killing it," said Scott. "She challenged her grandkids, who are in their twenties, to get out here which is awesome. We have one guy who just ran a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, which let me tell you is not bad. There are plenty of guys all over the country in the NFL right now who have run a 4.5 or would really love to run a 4.5, so that was impressive and everybody else is doing a really nice job. The level of physical activity is elevated. The strength and conditioning coach definitely has a lot of energy, so I feel for them because he's really intense. But I'm sure they'll get used to it. I've gotten used to it."

Karynn LaMonda, who serves as General Manager of 24 Hour Fitness, was happy about the promotion of healthy living and engagement in football through this event. She enjoyed working with the Rams' training staff and their current and former players to carry out that mission.