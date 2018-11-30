Rams Activate CB Aqib Talib

The Los Angeles Rams moved cornerback Aqib Talib to its active roster on Friday afternoon.

Talib was designated to return to football on Monday and in his Thursday press conference, head coach Sean McVay was positive about prospects of his veteran defensive back taking the field in Detroit.

"If things go the way that we anticipate, we hope and what we expect, then I think you can expect to see him playing," McVay said. "How much will be determined as the week progresses."

Talib was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery in L.A.'s Week 3 win against the Chargers.

Before the injury, Talib had nine tackles, two passes defensed, and a forced humble in three games.