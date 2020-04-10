Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to trade WR Brandin Cooks to Texans

Apr 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 4th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 57 overall pick in this year's draft.

Originally acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in 2018, Cooks recorded 122 receptions for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons in Los Angeles, including a career-high 1,204 receiving yards in his first season.

The trade gives the Rams another second round pick in addition to the 52nd overall pick in this year's draft.

Related Content

news

Rams claimed and awarded DT Larrell Murchison off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed and been awarded defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off of waivers.

news

Rams claimed and awarded QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed and been awarded quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

news

Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Matthew Stafford out vs. Chiefs, A'Shawn Robinson out for remainder of season, decision to waive Darrell Henderson Jr. & Justin Hollins

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, as well as why the team waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins.

news

Rams sign OL Zachary Thomas to active roster

The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive lineman Zachary Thomas to their active roster.

news

Rams agree to terms with Rob Havenstein on three-year extension

The Los Angeles Rams and right tackle Rob Havenstein have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension that will keep him in the horns through the 2025 season.

news

Rams sign 16 players, plus International Pathway Program player Max Pircher to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 16 players plus international offensive tackle Max Pircher to their practice squad.

news

Rams waive five players ahead of Aug. 23 roster reduction deadline

The Rams have waived five players ahead of the deadline for teams to reduce their rosters from 85 players to 80.

news

Rams waive five players ahead of roster reduction deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams ahead of the deadline for teams to reduce their rosters from 90 players to 85.

news

Rams trade wide receiver Robert Woods to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Titans for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

news

Rams sign 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts.

news

Rams sign Eric Weddle to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive back Eric Weddle to their practice squad.

news

Rams agree to terms with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Advertising