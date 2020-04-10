Rams agree to trade WR Brandin Cooks to Texans

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 4th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 57 overall pick in this year's draft.

Originally acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in 2018, Cooks recorded 122 receptions for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons in Los Angeles, including a career-high 1,204 receiving yards in his first season.