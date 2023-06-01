Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams announce 2023 giveaway schedule

Jun 01, 2023 at 11:28 AM

If you're headed to Rams home games against the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns or New Orleans Saints this season, a limited-edition giveaway will await you at the gates.

For the Oct. 15 game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will be giving away a Vamos Rams wall flag while supplies last.

For the Dec. 3 game against the Browns at SoFi Stadium, the Rams will be giving away a Rams Pennant while supplies last.

The final giveaway will be a Rams Rally Towel for the Dec. 21 Thursday Night Football game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium, while supplies last.

To purchase single-game tickets for those games, click here. To learn more about season tickets, click here.

giveaways23-16x9

