Rams announce initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

QUARTERBACKS (3): Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett IV, Ty Simpson

Head coach Sean McVay on Aug. 25 confirmed carrying three at quarterback would be the team's plan. But as of Aug. 27, the Rams had not determined yet who would be Stafford's backup in Week 1.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers

Williams and Corum lead familiarity continuity for this group, rounded out by trustworthy RB3 and special teams contributor Rivers. Williams aims for his fourth-straight season of more than 1,100 rushing yards and at least 10 rushing touchdowns, while Corum will look to build on a breakout 2025 season in which he posted career-highs of 145 carries for 746 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

The Rams on Aug. 28 agreed to trade Jarquez Hunter to the Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

WIDE RECEIVERS (7): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels

Following the re-acquisition of Atwell, the Rams return every receiver who was on their initial 53-man roster for 2025, with sixth-round rookie Daniels added to the mix.

TIGHT ENDS (5): Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, Terrance Ferguson, Max Klare

The Rams return the four tight ends who helped pace the NFL lead in 13 personnel usage for 2025, then doubled-down on that depth by adding second-round draft pick Klare.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon Jr., David Quessenberry, Beaux Limmer, Dylan McMahon, Bill Murray

The offensive line group was instrumental to L.A. finishing No. 1 in both scoring and total offense likewise brings over extensive continuity and experience.

Note: rookie Keagen Trost and veteran Justin Dedich were placed on Injured Reserve prior to the 53-man roster deadline.

DEFENSIVE LINE (6): Aaron Donald, Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton

Multiple familiar and returning faces in this group that has ascended over the last two seasons. Oh, and 99 is back.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson, Wesley Bailey

Carrying five outside linebackers, this group obviously looks much different with the arrival of Garrett and departure of Jared Verse. Bailey, an undrafted rookie free agent signing out of Louisville, makes the initial 53-man after a strong finish to the preseason.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac

There's that continuity word again. Voted a team captain last season, Landman — who also wore the green dot as the team's on-field signal caller — returns for his second season working alongside Speights in the middle of the Rams' defense. Dolac, who made the team last year as an undrafted free agent, provides depth and was also becoming a strong special teams contributor late last season.

The new addition to the group, Stuard, will likewise boost L.A.'s special teams and also give this room another experienced voice, as he enters his sixth NFL season. New special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who overlapped with Stuard with the Colts in 2022, called Stuard and new long snapper Joe Cardona two of the smartest players he's ever worked with.

CORNERBACKS (4): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Josh Wallace

Only two of the five cornerbacks on last year's initial 53-man roster return in 2026, signifying the overhual the group underwent this offseason.

SAFETIES (4): Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, Quentin Lake, Jaylen McCollough

This group will enter its third season playing together.

SPECIALISTS (3): Ethan Evans (punter), Joe Cardona (long snapper), Harrison Mevis (kicker)