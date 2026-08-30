53-Man roster takeaways: positional depth & competitive culture | J.B. Long's Instant Analysis

Offense

Quarterback – Would the Rams keep three?

Yes, and perhaps that was the intention all along?

As soon as Stetson Bennett IV asserted himself to begin training camp, that became the operating assumption, at least.

Then, as Ty Simpson essentially claimed NFL Preseason MVP honors, it became a real competition for the backup role.

As the finale against the Chargers approached, Sean McVay stated his intention to carry three quarterbacks again in 2026 – the only matter left unresolved is who'll be active in Melbourne and who'll be dressed as an emergency third.

Running Back – What was the priority after Kyren Williams and Blake Corum?

Trust. That's why Ronnie Rivers was held back throughout the preseason as RB3.

"Trust is a big word. I trust Ronnie Rivers," Sean McVay said recently. "I trust his instincts. I trust his ability to be able to be effective in pass protection, get the ball where it's supposed to go in our different run schemes and be a functional extension of the pass game… Ronnie Rivers is a guy that you're very appreciative of."

Add in the fact that the 27-year-old contributes in the kicking game, and you have the explanation for why the Rams were willing to deal a second-year drafted player like Jarquez Hunter to Miami last week.

Wide Receiver – Would Xavier Smith make the roster as a return specialist?

He did. Early on. And without allowing much room for competition.

Smith ripped off a 40-yard punt return in the preseason opener – a play that set up Ty Simpson's first pro touchdown – and was shelved for the rest of August.

His is a redemption story worth following in the return game, but it's also worth refreshing the fact that he was a 300-yard receiver for this team a season ago. We'll see if Tutu Atwell carves into those opportunities in 2026, but for a receiver room that was regarded as a bit shallow after the draft to now have Atwell and Smith as WR6 / WR7 (in whichever order you prefer) has to assuage some of those concerns about depth…and speed.

Tight End – Will Davis Allen be ready for Week 1?

All indications are that he will be, which is significant. Multiple team sources tout Allen as critical to the entire 13-personnel operation. And while second-round rookie Max Klare put together a nice first summer, there's no doubt who the top four are in the best tight end room in the NFL.

Here's hoping Allen enjoys the Stafford Amortal Bump in 2026 after spending almost all of training camp in street clothes.

Offensive Line – How would Keagen Trost's injury impact the calculus?

The great news is that all five returning starters up front are on track to line up against the 49ers.

Assembling the best supporting cast has been more of a moving target, with Justin Dedich rehabilitating a non-football summer hand injury and drafted rookie Keagen Trost suffering a hamstring strain early at Arrowhead Stadium in the preseason opener.

While the preference would always be total health, those two issues allow the Rams a bit of maneuverability with respect to their roster construction. Dedich and Trost will almost certainly impact winning in 2026. The Rams just have to hope their services aren't necessary in September.