53-Man roster takeaways: positional depth & competitive culture | J.B. Long's Instant Analysis

The competitive culture of the Los Angeles Rams and the depth of its talent was on full display during the NFL's 2026 preseason.
We'll resist the urge to hang any banners for sweeping those three games, but the manner in which the Rams went about their undefeated summer is what matters. They scored as many touchdowns (one) on defense as they allowed. Despite using three backup quarterbacks who've never appeared in a regular season NFL game, the Rams didn't commit a turnover or a sack, while racking up five takeaways and seven sacks versus their opponents.
Cut-down days are never fun, and this year's process feels especially painful because of how many deserving candidates there were, and how likely it is they'll be poached by competitors.
These are the champagne problems that Les Snead, Sean McVay, and their respective staffs have earned in constructing the best roster in the league. Now the countdown is on to Melbourne and the right to go convert that prowess into production.
With San Francisco in their sights, let's break down the initial 53-man roster (an ever-evolving entity) by answering some of our position group question marks going into training camp.
Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.
Offense
Quarterback – Would the Rams keep three?
Yes, and perhaps that was the intention all along?
As soon as Stetson Bennett IV asserted himself to begin training camp, that became the operating assumption, at least.
Then, as Ty Simpson essentially claimed NFL Preseason MVP honors, it became a real competition for the backup role.
As the finale against the Chargers approached, Sean McVay stated his intention to carry three quarterbacks again in 2026 – the only matter left unresolved is who'll be active in Melbourne and who'll be dressed as an emergency third.
Running Back – What was the priority after Kyren Williams and Blake Corum?
Trust. That's why Ronnie Rivers was held back throughout the preseason as RB3.
"Trust is a big word. I trust Ronnie Rivers," Sean McVay said recently. "I trust his instincts. I trust his ability to be able to be effective in pass protection, get the ball where it's supposed to go in our different run schemes and be a functional extension of the pass game… Ronnie Rivers is a guy that you're very appreciative of."
Add in the fact that the 27-year-old contributes in the kicking game, and you have the explanation for why the Rams were willing to deal a second-year drafted player like Jarquez Hunter to Miami last week.
Wide Receiver – Would Xavier Smith make the roster as a return specialist?
He did. Early on. And without allowing much room for competition.
Smith ripped off a 40-yard punt return in the preseason opener – a play that set up Ty Simpson's first pro touchdown – and was shelved for the rest of August.
His is a redemption story worth following in the return game, but it's also worth refreshing the fact that he was a 300-yard receiver for this team a season ago. We'll see if Tutu Atwell carves into those opportunities in 2026, but for a receiver room that was regarded as a bit shallow after the draft to now have Atwell and Smith as WR6 / WR7 (in whichever order you prefer) has to assuage some of those concerns about depth…and speed.
Tight End – Will Davis Allen be ready for Week 1?
All indications are that he will be, which is significant. Multiple team sources tout Allen as critical to the entire 13-personnel operation. And while second-round rookie Max Klare put together a nice first summer, there's no doubt who the top four are in the best tight end room in the NFL.
Here's hoping Allen enjoys the Stafford Amortal Bump in 2026 after spending almost all of training camp in street clothes.
Offensive Line – How would Keagen Trost's injury impact the calculus?
The great news is that all five returning starters up front are on track to line up against the 49ers.
Assembling the best supporting cast has been more of a moving target, with Justin Dedich rehabilitating a non-football summer hand injury and drafted rookie Keagen Trost suffering a hamstring strain early at Arrowhead Stadium in the preseason opener.
While the preference would always be total health, those two issues allow the Rams a bit of maneuverability with respect to their roster construction. Dedich and Trost will almost certainly impact winning in 2026. The Rams just have to hope their services aren't necessary in September.
For now, putting them on injured reserve frees up additional spots on a very competitive roster.
Defense
Edge – Did Wesley Bailey do enough to force the Rams to keep five outside backers?
He absolutely did through his preseason performance, and specifically the way he elevated week-over-week from Kansas City to New Orleans. It made quite the impression on the coaching staff, and it's safe to say this would have been the outcome even if not for the unfortunate injury to Keir Thomas for the second summer in a row.
Defensive Line – Is the GOAT in or out?
After multiple rounds of closed-door tryouts, Aaron Donald has officially made the cut.
What a testament to the talent and depth of this defensive line that (at least initially) there isn't room for a drafted rookie like Tim Keenan or a proven pro like Larrell Murchison. Hope one or both of them can stay with the organization on the practice squad.
Inside Linebacker – This Foursome has been set since spring.
It's a clearly defined group, both in terms of its members and their roles. They should feast behind this front.
Nothing against these men, but the less they're on the field, the better, as the Rams would love to live in their subpackages, leveraging the versatility of their secondary to rush and cover, capitalizing on known passing situations.
Safety – How many can the Rams squeeze on the field at once?
Much like the linebackers, the safeties have been in place since Kam Curlinked his extension in early March. You won't find a more complementary foursome than Kurl, Quentin Lake, Kamren Kinchens, and Jaylen McCollough. Plus, Josh Wallace is an honorary member of the unit, given his position flexibility across the secondary.
The Rams' safeties are akin to the tight ends on offense – the more you can get on the field, the better your circumstances tend to be.
Cornerback – Was CB5 with the Rams in camp this summer?
If so, he'll have to ascend from the practice squad to lock that role down. Cam Lampkin and Alex Johnson were among the candidates auditioning, but both were waived on Sunday.
Special Teams - Can we go all summer without talking about the kicking game?
No news is good news, in this instance. Smith answered the only real question, proving himself ready to bounce back. The kicking operation looked solid throughout the month of August. Time for the Rams to make the leap in the kicking game under new coordinator Bubba Ventrone.