Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Rams at Buccaneers on Nov. 23.

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams (6-3) travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (7-3) on Monday Night Football, looking to carry over momentum from a big division win over the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ABC7 in Los Angeles and on ESPN nationally.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 26th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles leading the series 16-9. Tampa Bay won the last meeting 55-40 on September 29, 2019 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Predict the action during the Rams at Buccaneers game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem! Weekly prizes include gift cards to the Rams Fan Shop – $250 for first place, $150 for second and $75 for third – plus an exclusive 30 percent off Rams Fans Shop promo code for 4th-10th place. Continue playing each week for a chance to win the end of the season grand prize – the ultimate gameday experience for a 2021 game – and other rewards.

For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: Watch locally on ABC7, also available on ESPN

Watch locally on ABC7, also available on ESPN Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Steve Levy Color Analyst: Brian Griese and Louis Riddick

Brian Griese and Louis Riddick Sideline: Lisa Salters

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market: