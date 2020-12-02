Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 02, 2020 at 07:58 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Rams at Cardinals on Dec. 6.

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals (6-5) on Sunday, with both teams looking to bounce back from losing on last-second field goals in Week 12. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 86th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles leading the series 45-38-2. The Rams won the last meeting 31-24 on December 29, 2019 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Predict the action during the Rams vs. Cardinals game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem! Weekly prizes include gift cards to the Rams Fan Shop – $250 for first place, $150 for second and $75 for third – plus an exclusive 30 percent off Rams Fans Shop promo code for 4th-10th place. Continue playing each week for a chance to win the end of the season grand prize – the ultimate gameday experience for a 2021 game – and other rewards.

For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Chris Myers
  • Color Analysts: Greg Jennings and Brock Huard
  • Sideline: Jen Hale

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

16x9 (10)
iOS ANDROID

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on theRams.com and the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KCBL/1340 AM - Fresno, CA
  • KHTY/970 AM - Bakersfield, CA
  • KWWN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM - Las Vegas, NV
  • ESPN/103.9 FM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
  • KKEA 1420 AM & 92.7 FM – Honolulu, HI

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KMJE/980 AM – Sacramento, CA
  • KENO/1450 AM - Las Vegas, NV
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

Advertising