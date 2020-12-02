Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Rams at Cardinals on Dec. 6.

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals (6-5) on Sunday, with both teams looking to bounce back from losing on last-second field goals in Week 12. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 86th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles leading the series 45-38-2. The Rams won the last meeting 31-24 on December 29, 2019 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Predict the action during the Rams vs. Cardinals game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem! Weekly prizes include gift cards to the Rams Fan Shop – $250 for first place, $150 for second and $75 for third – plus an exclusive 30 percent off Rams Fans Shop promo code for 4th-10th place. Continue playing each week for a chance to win the end of the season grand prize – the ultimate gameday experience for a 2021 game – and other rewards.

For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Play-by-Play: Chris Myers

Chris Myers Color Analysts: Greg Jennings and Brock Huard

Greg Jennings and Brock Huard Sideline: Jen Hale

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market: