Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Rams at Eagles on Sept. 20:

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles looking to move to 2-0 on the season. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field on September 20, 2020 is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 43rd all-time meeting between the two teams, with Philadelphia leading the series 22-19-1. The Eagles won the last meeting 30-23 on December 16, 2018 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Predict the action during the Rams at Eagles game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem! Weekly prizes include gift cards to the Rams Fan Shop – $250 for first place, $150 for second and $75 for third – plus an exclusive 30 percent off Rams Fans Shop promo code for 4th-10th place. Continue playing each week for a chance to win the end of the season grand prize – the ultimate gameday experience for a 2021 game – and other rewards.

For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler

Kevin Kugler Color Analyst: Chris Spielman

Chris Spielman Sideline: Laura Okmin

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market: