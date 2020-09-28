New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Giants at Rams on Oct. 4:

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) host the New York Giants (0-3) seek to bounce back from their Week 3 loss to the Bills. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2020 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 45th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Rams leading the series 27-17. The Rams won the last meeting 51-17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Predict the action during the Rams vs. Giants game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem! Weekly prizes include gift cards to the Rams Fan Shop – $250 for first place, $150 for second and $75 for third – plus an exclusive 30 percent off Rams Fans Shop promo code for 4th-10th place. Continue playing each week for a chance to win the end of the season grand prize – the ultimate gameday experience for a 2021 game – and other rewards.

For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Play-by-Play: Adam Amin

Adam Amin Color Analyst: Mark Schlereth

Mark Schlereth Sideline: Lindsay Czarniak

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market: